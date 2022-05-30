Transfer rumours: Liverpool considered Son; Torres talks planned

Manchester United confirmed Wednesday that Paul Pogba will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of June:. This will be the second time Pogba leaves Manchester United. He began his senior club career with them over a decade ago after previously joining their youth academy. However, he wasn’t there all that long, leaving for Juventus in somewhat controversial fashion in 2012. Legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson even lobbed some criticism at Pogba for how he handled his exit.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO