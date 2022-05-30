Voices Heard, Visitors Pushed in this Lonely Missouri Cemetery
By Doc Holliday
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
2 days ago
There's a cemetery near St. Louis, Missouri that can only be described as lonely and forgotten. Others refer to it as extremely haunted with stories of voices being heard and visitors being pushed. There is also video proof that many animals will refuse to enter the area. did an...
Have you ever heard of Mayfield, Missouri? It's a town long lost to history where about the only thing that remains is a witch's grave on the side of the road. The story of how it got there is even stranger. The Jagged Things YouTube channel recently found remnants of...
Kansas City— Just a few years ago, Marion Pierson was a pediatrician, and afraid of bees. Today, she’s the founder and director of Mo Hives KC. Mo Hives, which launched in 2020, is a non-profit urban focused organization that will be expanding to Springfield, St. Louis and Jefferson City this summer.
St. Louis is home to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetary. Jefferson Barracks is one of the National Cemetary Administrations oldest interment sites. Overlooking the Mississippi River, the post was opened in 1826 and was the U.S. Army's first permanent base west of the river.
There is exotic and then there's EXOTIC. This is that 2nd one. It's a 25 acre Missouri horse ranch in Festus that even has its own basketball court. I saw this home shared today in two places. There's a new video share on YouTube and a listing on Realtor. It's 9981 Morgan Road in Festus, Missouri and it's everything a horse-loving St. Louis Cardinals fan could want. There's also something there if you are also partial to the Dallas Cowboys.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the new murder charge against 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed on Friday.
He hasn't been seen in Hannibal since Saturday, May 28. Can you help find 16-year-old Isaiah Fessenden?. UPDATE: Great news. Joseph Fessenden has just let me know that his son Isaiah has been found. Thanks to all for the help. ORIGINAL STORY: I saw Isaiah's dad, Joseph Fessenden, share a...
ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
For good reasons, Hannibal, Missouri loves to claim Mark Twain as their own. The truth is we share his legacy with many other parts of the country, too. One little known example is a tiny town in the California Sierra Mountains that's named after Samuel Clemens. Depending on who you...
One Heartland Sheriff wants to see schools take action to protect students in the wake of this week's deadly school shooting. Sheep delivers quintuplets in Cape Girardeau Co. A southeast Missouri farm is celebrating after one of its ewes gave birth to five healthy lambs, which they believe is a one-in-a-million chance.
So over Memorial Day weekend, Lindsey and I were able to make a quick trip to St. Louis to scratch two things off of the list: Busch Stadium and The Gateway Arch (a national park). And as a diehard Brewer fan, I regret to inform you that the stadium is...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man who was in critical condition after being rescued from the Meramec River in St. Louis County on Memorial Day has died, officials said. First responders rushed to Castlewood State Park in west county Monday afternoon for a report of a person...
William Josef Hoffmann, if he was still alive today, would be celebrating a very special birthday. Since he was born on May 29, 1897, he would be 125 years old today. William was the son of Julius and Wilhelmine (Mirly) Hoffmann. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells. We can view an image of his baptism record from that congregation’s books.
A Florida man, who has lived throughout the country including in Missouri, is facing molestation charges in Franklin County after he allegedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s children while at Robertsville State Park. Kyle M. Bray, 31, has been charged with two counts of child molestation, a Class B felony...
ST. LOUIS — Spire and Ameren Missouri are working together to help Missouri customers make energy-efficient upgrades "with little or no upfront costs," a release sent out Tuesday morning said. They said it will also help them lower energy costs. The program is called "Pay As Your Save" or...
