ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Voices Heard, Visitors Pushed in this Lonely Missouri Cemetery

By Doc Holliday
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a cemetery near St. Louis, Missouri that can only be described as lonely and forgotten. Others refer to it as extremely haunted with stories of voices being heard and visitors being pushed. There is also video proof that many animals will refuse to enter the area. did an...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
themissouritimes.com

Mo Hives looks to pollinate Missouri’s cities

Kansas City— Just a few years ago, Marion Pierson was a pediatrician, and afraid of bees. Today, she’s the founder and director of Mo Hives KC. Mo Hives, which launched in 2020, is a non-profit urban focused organization that will be expanding to Springfield, St. Louis and Jefferson City this summer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside a 25 Acre Missouri Horse Ranch with Basketball Court

There is exotic and then there's EXOTIC. This is that 2nd one. It's a 25 acre Missouri horse ranch in Festus that even has its own basketball court. I saw this home shared today in two places. There's a new video share on YouTube and a listing on Realtor. It's 9981 Morgan Road in Festus, Missouri and it's everything a horse-loving St. Louis Cardinals fan could want. There's also something there if you are also partial to the Dallas Cowboys.
FESTUS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Waynesville, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Chesterfield, MO
ktvo.com

Suspected serial killer charged in Missouri over 7th death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the new murder charge against 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed on Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life On Earth
edglentoday.com

New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Boring Steamboat Arabia

The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

100-Mile Yard Sale underway in Missouri

One Heartland Sheriff wants to see schools take action to protect students in the wake of this week's deadly school shooting. Sheep delivers quintuplets in Cape Girardeau Co. A southeast Missouri farm is celebrating after one of its ewes gave birth to five healthy lambs, which they believe is a one-in-a-million chance.
lutheranmuseum.com

William and Nora – The Hoffmann’s

William Josef Hoffmann, if he was still alive today, would be celebrating a very special birthday. Since he was born on May 29, 1897, he would be 125 years old today. William was the son of Julius and Wilhelmine (Mirly) Hoffmann. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells. We can view an image of his baptism record from that congregation’s books.
NEW WELLS, MO
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy