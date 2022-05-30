Gazprom resumes gas flows to Turkey via Blue Stream - Ifax
May 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has resumed shipping natural gas to Turkey after completing planned maintenance on the undersea Blue Stream gas pipeline, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
Poland could build second unit to receive LNG amid Czech, Slovak interest, article with image
May 30, 2022
Poland could build a second floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) next to an already planned installation because the Czech Republic and Slovakia are interested in buying more liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Polish climate minister said.
