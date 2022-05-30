Gazprom resumes gas flows to Turkey via Blue Stream - Ifax

May 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has resumed shipping natural gas to Turkey after completing planned maintenance on the undersea Blue Stream gas pipeline, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

May 30, 2022 · 8:27 AM UTC

Poland could build a second floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) next to an already planned installation because the Czech Republic and Slovakia are interested in buying more liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Polish climate minister said.