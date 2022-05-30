ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gazprom resumes gas flows to Turkey via Blue Stream - Ifax

May 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has resumed shipping natural gas to Turkey after completing planned maintenance on the undersea Blue Stream gas pipeline, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

