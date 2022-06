Effective: 2022-06-01 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Snow has decreased across Pikes Peak, therefore the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO