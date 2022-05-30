ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Reds' Rece Hinds: Prodigious strike out rate

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hines is hitting .265/.363/.487 with six homers and five stolen bases at High-A Dayton,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

Mets make intriguing trade with Reds amid string of injuries

The New York Mets are hellbent on bringing a World Series to Queens this year, and that means fielding the best team possible at all times. In order to ensure the Mets stay at the top of their game throughout the 162-game season, owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler are always looking for ways to improve the team. They did just that on Sunday, acquiring veteran infielder JT Riddle from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for cash considerations, according to Anthony DiComo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Mets trade for Reds’ veteran shortshop

Looking to shore up their infield roster, the New York Mets have made a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. According to SNY’s Jacob Resnick, the Mets have acquired shortstop JT Riddle from the Reds. Riddle has only played in two games for Cincinnati this season and has otherwise been...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Guardians trade INF Yu Chang to Pirates for cash

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians traded infielder Yu Chang to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday for cash. Chang had been designated for assignment last week. Once a promising prospect for Cleveland, the 26-year-old Chang played in just four games for the Guardians this season and struck out seven times in 10 at-bats. He also missed time after being placed on the COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto starting in place of Cody Bellinger for Dodgers Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Hanser Alberto as a starter after scratching Cody Bellinger for Monday's agme against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alberto will bat ninth and play second base, while Gavin Lux moves to left field and Kevin Pillar moves to centerfield. Alberto has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Braves' William Contreras sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves did not name William Contreras as a starter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Contreras will take the night off while Ronald Acuna Jr. takes a turn at designated hitter and Adam Duvall starts in right field, batting eighth. Contreras has been red hot to start...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Longoria's 4th homer in 4 games lifts Giants over Reds 6-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evan Longoria was unhappy when plate umpire Shane Livensparger called him out on full-count slider in the fifth inning that Longoria thought missed the low, outside corner. Then in the eighth, Longoria dropped his bat and started taking off his shin guard when Art Warren's 3-1...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity

Ahmed (undisclosed) resumed light baseball activity May 27, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is still dealing with fatigue, while the shortstop said he's "responded OK from" taking batting practice, fielding light groundballs and playing catch. "It hit me quick and hard," Ahmed said of the virus. "I've been trying to recover since. I'm still not back to normal yet, unfortunately." Geraldo Perdomo is the primary starter at shortstop while Ahmed works his way back.
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Julio Urias strikes out eight in Dodgers loss Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Julio Urias pitched six innings on Tuesday, striking out eight, walking one, and allowing eight hits for four earned runs in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Pirates. Fantasy Impact:. Urias has been dominant so far this season despite what his 3-5 record may show as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

A.J. Rose: Waived by Vikings

Rose was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday. Rose signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings in January, but he will now get claimed by another team, report to the Vikings' practice squad or get released. The move was made to clear up a spot for Albert Wilson, who signed a contract with the team Wednesday. Rose will continue to have to wait for his first opportunity to crack an active roster.
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Nails down 16th save

Romano gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 16th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the White Sox. The right-hander remains in the lead in the American League for saves, sitting two ahead of Liam Hendriks. Romano hasn't been quite as sharp as he was in 2021, but he still boasts a 2.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 29.4 percent strikeout rate through 20.1 innings on the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Blows save Tuesday

Jansen allowed a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning, taking a blown save in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to Arizona. Jansen was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning, but he he allowed singles to Alek Thomas and Ketel Marte before Daulton Varsho delivered the tying run with a sacrifice fly. This was Jansen's third blown save of the year, putting him at 12-for-15 in save chances across 21 outings. He's added a 3.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings, and he remains firmly entrenched as the closer.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Isbel isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians. Isbel started Tuesday against Cleveland and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts. However, he'll get a breather in Wednesday's series finale while Whit Merrifield shifts to center field with Emmanuel Rivera entering the lineup at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Delivers as pinch hitter

Daza went 1-for-1 with a double, four RBI and a run scored Monday against the Marlins. Daza wasn't in the starting lineup Monday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning with the bases loaded. He delivered the winning runs with a bases-clearing double and later provided insurance with a sacrifice fly in the eighth frame. Daza has only five extra-base hits across 115 plate appearances on the campaign, though he has an excellent .359 average and .409 on-base percentage to go along with 13 RBI and 15 runs scored.
DENVER, CO

