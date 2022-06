Emma Lee is the founder of LongHash Ventures, a leading early-stage VC fund and accelerator in Asia. Lee says the Web3 revolution started in 2008 when Bitcoin was first invented. Lee: Decentralization is a journey and I don’t think we are even close to the end. He says Web3 startups drew nearly $32 billion in funding from the VC market last year. Lee believes Web3 calls for a different breed of accelerators. He says they focus on bootstrapping the ecosystem for the protocol’s growth in its early days. Lee is committed to supporting the growth of the ecosystem.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO