Last month Barty made headlines again for a notable sporting achievement, always winning on grass, this time on a golf course in her home tournament in Brookwater, Queensland, and taking home a hefty check. A few days ago the news came that she will participate in a team tournament that will be played in the United States this summer, together with other sports stars such as the captain of the English football team Harry Kane, the Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola , boxer Canelo Alvarez.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO