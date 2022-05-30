ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Neon Cruises reveal city’s iconic signage

ladowntownnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeon has long played an important role in painting the image of Los Angeles as a bustling city with a thriving nightlife. As the sun sets over the Pacific, iconic signs like Mel’s Drive-in and Hollywood and Vine illuminate the city with a neon glow that catches the eye and captivates...

www.ladowntownnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
welikela.com

A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This June [2022]

May isn’t even over, but we’ve got our eyes trained on the summer. And that means June to-dos in the city of angels. Below is the best of what we see on deck for the month to come in Los Angeles. It’s a big list, maybe the biggest list we’ve made so far this year. But that’s ok. Options are great. And great is exactly the kind of summer we hope you have. Enjoy the rundown!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News

Photos: Shanna Moakler through the years

Shanna Moakler through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Shanna Moakler sighting in West Hollywood on June 17, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage) (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie

There’s a gorgeous new store in the NoHo Arts District – The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie!. The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie owner Leriza Reyes developed an incredible wholesale seafood business supplying the finest restaurants and hotels in Los Angeles over the last 20 years with her late husband Andy. Their dream was always to have their own retail outlet to complement their already established business. However, when Andy passed away, Leriza was determined to honor him by creating the store they had always wanted. Lucky for us, she chose NoHo!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
citywatchla.com

While LA's Affordable Housing Disappears, A Tenants’ Group Goes Big

Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Pandemic pause spurs artist’s productivity

As the pandemic recedes into the rear view, visual art can provide a fresh perspective on the road ahead. A case in point: Ruthanna Hopper’s exhibit, “The Emergence,” at the Hotel Figueroa in Downtown Los Angeles. “My work comes out of a personal wintering and the collective...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Crews to begin $305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project on Tuesday

High gas prices are leading many drivers to consider switching to electric vehicles. Some drivers said range anxiety, fear over having enough charge for a long-distance drive, has been a barrier to enter into the electric vehicle market. Soon, the biggest Tesla charging station in the U.S. will open midway between from Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Neon Signage#Neon Signs#Vehicles#Neon Cruises#The Museum Of Neon Art#Downtown La
artforum.com

Samella Lewis (1923–2022)

Art historian, artist, and curator Samella Lewis, who played a vital role in shepherding the work of Black artists into the canon of American art, died of renal failure May 27 in Torrance, California, at the age of ninety-nine. Lewis, the author of the pathbreaking volumes Black Artists on Art (1969) and Art: African American (1978), was additionally the founder of the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles and a cofounder of the journal Black Art: An International Quarterly. She was also a professor at Scripps College, where she taught for nearly fifteen years. Through these endeavors, she ineluctably shaped global and local perceptions of African American art history, opening up pathways and illuminating perspectives that continue to offer fresh insight.
TORRANCE, CA
travelagewest.com

Fairmont Century Plaza Offers One of the Biggest Hotel Spas in L.A. — And This Unique Treatment

There are many treats contained in the 14,000-square-foot Fairmont Spa Century Plaza, Los Angeles County’s newest and most innovative wellness center. But before engaging in a massage, a body treatment or a sweat session in the hammam, the spa’s therapists recommend that guests warm up with its biohacking program, created in partnership with Dr. Oz Garcia, a nutritionist and anti-aging expert to the stars.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
guitargirlmag.com

~X~ Announce More Summer Live Shows As Special Guests of The Psychedelic Furs

(Los Angeles, CA) – May 17, 2022 – Punk Icons, X, are adding more shows to their previously announced summer tour with The Psychedelic Furs. X will now join The Furs from July 6 through August 18 with four newly announced shows in Southern California this August. The foursome will now also make stops at The OC Fair/Pacific Amphitheatre, the Rady Shell in San Diego, Pappy & Harriets before wrapping it up on August 18 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Dog Parks in Los Angeles

If you’re planning a trip to Los Angeles, California, and you don’t want to leave your lovely pup behind, you’ll enjoy the article we’ve prepared. We’ve researched and found some amazing dog parks in Los Angeles. Then we’ve selected the best of them – so you can choose the best for your pet! This way, your dog won’t feel lonely at the hotel while you’re exploring the city!
deseret.com

This $100 million art collection is under FBI investigation

The FBI is investigating the authenticity of 25 paintings by Jean-Michel Basquiat that are on display at the Orlando Museum of Art, The New York Times reported. The paintings by the Neo-expressionist artist were reportedly found in a storage unit in Los Angeles in 2012, more than three decades after the artist died at age 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

CD-5 Candidate Sam Yebri Targets Softness on Guns and Gangs

He’s against the lax prosecutorial consequences for criminals that has become a decisive issue as voters get ready to cast their ballots. While a citywide issue, Yebri notes the impact in CD-5, saying that “The explosion of violent crime and gun violence in CD-5 is undeniable. In the Wilshire Division of LAPD in the heart of CD-5 alone, homicides skyrocketed from 1 in 2020 to 13 in 2021 and 4 already in 2022. This is unacceptable.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy