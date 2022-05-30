ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline Extended To Apply For Small Business Grants For Covid-19 Rent And Utility Debts

SFGate
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE (BCN) The City of San Jose has extended the deadline to June 30 to apply for a city program that provides up to $15,000 in grants to support small businesses with outstanding rent and utility debts related to COVID-19. San Jose business owners who were unable to...

www.sfgate.com

