Deadline Extended To Apply For Small Business Grants For Covid-19 Rent And Utility Debts

Bringing home a six-figure salary is a mark of financial success for many people, and it's more common depending on where you live. For example, as many as 1 in 3 women in San Jose, California, brings home at least $100,000 a year, according to a new report from GoodHire, an HR platform. The analysis draws data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Department of Commerce to find out where there are higher shares of high earners across the country.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO