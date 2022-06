The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has announced it plans to create nameplates for its deputies to let the public know if they are fluent in a language other than English. Nameplates for more than 100 deputies are in the works to denote that they speak Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish or Filipino, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which said they are the first emergency responders in the city to launch such a program.

