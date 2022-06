The Los Angeles Dodgers are massive favorites at home tonight against the third-place Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 2 of their three-game series. The Pirates managed to eke out a 6-5 win on the road last night against LA and now, shockingly, are 3-1 SU against the Dodgers this season. Not the kind of results one would expect from one of the worst teams in the MLB. The Dodgers can afford to lose a game here or there, but it’s not a good look to drop games to the likes of Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO