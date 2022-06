“Grace Jones is 1,000% the level of uniqueness I like to think that I can be,” says NME 100 alumni Alewya, having been handpicked by her similarly uncompromising music idol to join her self-curated Meltdown Festival line-up. “She’s Grace Jones in her own right; she’s exactly who she is. It’s purely about art and the world she’s created – I really resonate with that. I like to think I do that in my own Alewya way.” It makes sense that Jones has picked the London-based, Ethiopian-Egyptian singer, songwriter and producer, seeing as they both have entirely singular artistic visions.

