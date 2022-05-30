FIRST ALERT: Temperatures climbing this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re still keeping an eye on Invest 91L this morning, which is fighting plenty of wind shear, keeping it just below a tropical depression for now. That broad area of low pressure located near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Yucatan Peninsula. Despite strong upper-level winds, this system is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two. Interests in western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Florida Peninsula should monitor the progress of this system, and tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for some of these areas later today.

