ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures climbing this week

By Matt Bullock
WMBF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of sunshine, winds out of the southeast and highs climbing into the 90s for some of you on this week. We’ll have the perfect weather to grill out this evening. Temperatures in the low 80s between 6 to 9pm with partly cloudy skies. Overnight low...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Stormy afternoon & evening on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of heat and humidity continues today ahead of an approaching cold front. The result? Showers and storms will become common by this afternoon and evening. TODAY. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s on the beaches and lower 90s by the afternoon hours....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re still keeping an eye on Invest 91L this morning, which is fighting plenty of wind shear, keeping it just below a tropical depression for now. That broad area of low pressure located near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Yucatan Peninsula. Despite strong upper-level winds, this system is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm while it moves slowly northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two. Interests in western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Florida Peninsula should monitor the progress of this system, and tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for some of these areas later today.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Hurricane season begins today: Don’t miss the WMBF News Hurricane Expo this Friday at Pelicans ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - June 1st marks the official start of Hurricane season. Join the WMBF News team this Friday, June 3, 2022 for the Hurricane Expo at Pelicans ballpark. The event is free and open to the public. We loved catching up with Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold on how to be prepared as we head into the season, some of the history on hurricanes in our area, and so much more. Plus, we learned about his Hurricane Special, Stories from the Storms, airing Thursday, June 2nd at 7pm on WMBF News.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#First Alert#Sc#Wmbf#Highs
WMBF

Ribbon-cutting held for new art exhibit at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at one of Myrtle Beach’s newest attractions. Broadway at the Beach partnered with The Hangout for the Illumination Park, a carefully curated art exhibit that includes vibrant interactive and immersive art experiences. Some of the displays include...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WMBF

Proposed Little River townhome project gets mixed reception

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the fastest-growing areas of Horry County could see nearly 200 townhomes. It’s a project that has raised concerns for some county council members. Back in December, the engineering firm, Thomas & Hutton, requested to build 125 townhomes on 18 acres near the...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

VIDEO: Police investigate social media threat at Myrtle Beach Middle School

VIDEO WMBF EXCLUSIVE | Interview with Myrtle Beach police officer, bystanders who lifted car of motorcyclist. EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with MBPD: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist trapped under vehicle along Ocean Blvd. Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped under a vehicle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Coastal Baseball to open NCAA regional play against Virginia Friday night

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will open up play at the 2022 NCAA Greenville Regional versus the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, June 3, at 6 p.m. E.T. at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, N.C. The NCAA Greenville Regional will consist of Coastal, host East Carolina, Virginia, and Coppin State.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Police: Man grabbed 9-year-old girl in Surfside Beach restaurant bathroom

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a nine-year-old girl inside the bathroom of a restaurant in Surfside Beach. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened Sunday at the New China Buffet on Highway 17 North. Officers were called to the restaurant after reports of an employee touching the child in the women’s bathroom.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

More than 50 rounds found at gunfight scene at Charleston County Circle K parking lot

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at a Circle K parking lot in Charleston County. It happened at the Circle k at 10105 North Highway 17 in McClellanville around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. One man who was shot showed up later at a local hospital, and he suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy