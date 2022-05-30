ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

$1 million bail set, charges released for I-79 shooting suspects

By Sam Kirk
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocKAW_0fuafAkL00

UPDATE: 5/27/2022, 3:08 p.m.

Wilbur Chicas

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Charges for the three people involved in the shootout and manhunt in Marion and Harrison counties on Thursday have been released. At this point, the injured suspect, Luis Lebron, has not been charged but is being held at Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. He will receive the same charges and bail as the two other suspects, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle.

The charges for Wilber Chicas and Jeroenne Carballo are as follows:

Jeroenne Carballo
  • 2 counts of attempted murder
  • Grand larceny
  • Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Third-degree arson

They are each being held on $1,000,012 bail. All three of them are from Greenville, South Carolina.

Timeline: Fairmont I-79 shootout and manhunt

ORIGINAL: 5/27/2022, 11:37 a.m.

The names of three suspects in the Marion County police chase and shooting that took place Thursday evening have been released.

According to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, three people are in custody and are facing multiple felony counts after a police chase started in Harrison County and spurred a shootout and manhunt in Fairmont along Interstate 79.

The following individuals have been arrested.

  • Wilber Chicas, 26, is being held on $1,000,012 bail
  • Jeroenne Carballo, 20, is being held on $1,000,012 bail
  • Luis Lebron, 25, is currently at Ruby Memorial Hospital in stable condition; he will be charged with the same felonies and have the same bail as the other two suspects once he is released, according to Sheriff Riffle.

Lebron was shot by a Harrison County deputy during Thursday night’s incident. No other people were injured during the shootout.

All three men are from out-of-state, Sheriff Riffle told 12 News.

12 News will update this story as mug shots and more information about the trio’s charges become available. Sign up for 12 News Breaking News Email Alerts for the latest updates .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WDTV

Suspect in Clarksburg councilman’s shooting receives maximum sentence

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Delaware man who shot Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregot and kidnapped Malfregot’s wife and mother-in-law will spend decades behind bars. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas Bedell sentenced Antonio Dejesus to 3-5 years for the unlawful assault of Malfregot, 30 years each for the kidnapping for Malfregot’s wife and mother-in-law and 10 years for use or presentation of a firearm during commission of the kidnappings and unlawful assault.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Williamson Daily News

Third person charged in death investigation

DELBARTON — A third person is facing charges after the death of a woman in Delbarton last month, according to a criminal complaint and information from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department. Brittany Garlock, 30, of Delbarton, was arrested by officers in Charleston on May 23, according to a...
DELBARTON, WV
WVNS

Former teacher pleads guilty to 10 counts of battery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Kanawha County teacher accused of abusing a special needs student at Holz Elementary has agreed to plead guilty to 10 counts of battery on Tuesday. These charges include Boggs hitting a student with a cabinet door, pulling a student by the hair, slapping a student on the face, slapping a student […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
State
South Carolina State
lootpress.com

17-year-old dies in Fayette County ATV accident, girlfriend injured

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A juvenile has died following a motor vehicle accident in the area of Dixie on Mount Olive Branch Road, Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley says that just before 3:00 pm on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, notification was received through the Fayette County 911 Center of an ATV accident on Mount Olive Brand Road in the Dixie area of Fayette County, WV. Sheriff’s Deputies, EMS personnel, and Fire Department personnel were dispatched to respond to the scene.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested in Nicholas County breaking and entering

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in connection to a breaking and entering in Nicholas County. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, deputies began their investigation on May 20, 2022 regarding a breaking and entering that occurred in the Mount Lookout area. Deputies say they conducted a search warrant and were […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Rape, Attempted Rape

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A Coolville man will spend 10 years in prison after being sentenced Tuesday in Muskingum County on charges of rape and attempted rape. A Muskingum County jury in April found 32-year-old Michael Gillard guilty of two counts of rape and one count of attempted rape. The verdict came at the end of week-long trial, in which the victim testified about the assault.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ruby Memorial Hospital
WDTV

Police respond to reports of shots fired in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County 911 Center, there were no injuries in this incident as nobody was struck by gunfire. Police are responding to reports of shots being fired in Clarksburg. Officers responded to a home of Coplin Ave. around 10:30 Tuesday morning. Several officers are...
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

Fire damages house in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday night in Grafton damaged a house. The fire was reported at 10:13 on West Washington St., according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. According to the communications center, no injuries were reported in the fire. There is no word at this time on the fire’s cause or […]
GRAFTON, WV
Lootpress

Ex-WVa special education teacher pleads guilty in abuse case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former special education teacher in West Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery involving several students. Nancy Boggs entered the plea in Kanawha County Circuit Court stemming from incidents last September at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, news outlets reported. Boggs...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fire has broken out at a home along Park Drive in Charleston. It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters believe the fire started in the basement or on the first floor of the home. A fire investigator is on their way to the scene.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

A convicted murderer back in court and warnings for drivers ahead of the deadliest days: Here are the week’s top headlines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. The week started with tragic news from across the nation. 21 people, 19 of them young students and two of them teachers, were killed by a gunman at an elementary school in Texas.  –> Remembering the victims of Robb Elementary School <– The […]
WHEELING, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Michigan man charged after Kanawha deputies seize nearly 50 pounds of weed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies say they’ve seized more than $120,000 worth of marijuana and arrested a Michigan man following a traffic stop this weekend. Keith Maupin, 51, of Flint, Michigan faces charges for trafficking nearly 50 pounds of marijuana. The drugs are estimated to be worth...
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy