Phenicie, a senior, won the state 5A girls discus with a throw of 136 feet, 8 inches at Dona Larsen Park in Boise on May 20. She achieved her winning mark on the first throw in the final round. "Lily, similar to a number of other athletes, was a joy to watch in progression this season," first-year Coeur d'Alene coach "Cheetah" Burrell said. "At state, it could not have been a better conclusion and representation of patience and trust. It extends beyond the physical aspects of track and encompasses her development as a young woman as well."

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 11 HOURS AGO