Taika Waititi's 'Star Wars' Film Could Release in Late 2023

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaika Waititi‘s upcoming film in the Star Wars universe could be releasing in 2023. In a recent interview with Total Film, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shared that while a release month is not yet confirmed, the Waititi project will...

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
Star Wars: Lucasfilm President Hints at Timeline of Future Movies

It's been more than two years since the last Star Wars film landed in theaters, and while the TV landscape of the galaxy far, far away continues to expand, there's a lot of uncertainty about the franchise's big-screen future. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently noted that upcoming films will be going "beyond" the events of the sequel trilogy, leading audiences to speculate that future films will take place after that point in time. However, her comments are vague enough that by saying new films will go "beyond" the sequel trilogy, she could merely mean new films will be moving away from those characters and events.
Star Wars Movies and TV Shows: The Full List of Release Dates

As Obi-Wan Kenobi kicks off early on Disney Plus, we have a couple more dates to look forward to thanks to Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. The Celebration event revealed the release date for Andor, a 12-episode series starring Diego Luna reprising his role from 2016's Rogue One. The first episode is slated to hit Disney Plus Aug. 31.
Lucasfilm Unveils Release Date, First Look at 'Indiana Jones 5'

Lucasfilm has officially announced the release date of and offered a first look at the highly-anticipated Indiana Jones 5. The premiere date was announced during Lucasfilm’s Studio Spotlight Showcase panel at the Star Wars Celebration event, with franchise star Harrison Ford making a surprise appearance. Indiana Jones 5 is now scheduled to hit theaters on June 30, 2023, with Ford stating, “We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film featuring the music of John Williams. I had a wonderful experience working with James Mangold, with Kathy… I’m really proud of the movie that we made.” The actor can also be seen sporting his iconic outfit, complete with the hat, crossing what looks like a flimsy bridge inside a cave in the first-look image.
Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
Star Wars: Lucasfilm Boss Confirms Return to Sequel Trilogy in Future Movies

The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been divisive amongst fans and some of the events and decisions are still being discussed in the fandom up to this day. There have been questions lately about whether the franchise will explore that era again someday considering that their current live-action shows are connected mostly to the prequel and original trilogies. Now, it looks like we finally have the answer.
Star Wars Celebration Anaheim: All The Major Announcements

Fans of a galaxy far, far away gathered in California for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. It was the first such convention since 2019's Celebration Chicago and brought an array of announcements about upcoming Disney Plus shows, video games and merchandise. The four-day event ran Thursday through Sunday. Unlike the last...
Star Wars: Andor Trailer Teases the Return of Clone Troopers in Live-Action

The recent Star Wars Celebration has brought forth a lot of news for the franchise over the course of the holiday weekend, from several announcements of upcoming shows like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew to other shows like Andor receiving a second season. In fact, that wasn’t the only Andor news...
Here’s everything we know about the future of Star Wars movies

On Thursday, May 26th, Star Wars Celebration 2022 kicked off in California with Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase. During the showcase, fans in attendance saw the first footage from Andor, heard Duel of the Fates live, and learned that The Mandalorian season 3 and Ahsoka are both set to premiere in 2023. But as the presentation wrapped up, Lucasfilm failed to answer our most pressing question. Where are the Star Wars movies?
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date Target – Update With Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Disney+’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere its second season on the streaming site in Fall 2022. The news was announced Sunday during panel with the cast and creatives at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. The series, which revolves around the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch that was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, was renewed back in August 2021 just ahead of the two-part Season 1 finale. Picking up just after the events of the Clone War, members of the Bad Batch – who each possess a...
Star Wars: Temuera Morrison Pays Tribute to Original Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch

During the Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary panel at Star Wars Celebration, Jango Fett/Commander Cody/Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison commanded the room and nearly took over the event. The fan-favorite actor made his big return to the franchise with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, taking on the role of the infamous bounty hunter once again. Speaking during hte event, Morrison was asked about actor Jeremy Bulloch, who played Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, offering a beautiful tribute to the man who passed away in 2020. "What a wonderful gentlemen he was, a pure gentleman," Morrison said. "He was such a pleasure to be with and fun. Him and Maureen (Walker, his wife) were very close friends of ours. The Fetts used to hang out quite a bit."
MOVIES
Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Rick Famuyiwa Promoted to Executive Producer for Season Three

Star Wars Celebration has finally returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began and it was jam-packed with goodies. During the first day of the event, Lucasfilm showcased some of their upcoming projects that feature the likes of Willow, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Indiana Jones 5 and even the third season of The Mandalorian. The studio released trailers for Andor and Willow online but opted to keep what they showed from The Mandalorian for those who attended the event. One of the major announcements to come from Star Wars Celebration was that Rick Famuyiwa was returning to the series as an Executive Producer. Famuyiwa has previously directed a few episodes of the series, and he has nothing but nice things to say about the franchise and series creator Jon Farveau.
Star Wars The Bad Batch Season 2 first teaser trailer

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of their Star Wars The Bad Batch TV series which was first released back in May 2021. Star Wars The Bad Batch season two is expected to premiere sometime later this year during the fall of 2022 and a quick teaser trailer has been published providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline, characters and action.
