Taika Waititi's 'Star Wars' Film Could Release in Late 2023

During the Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary panel at Star Wars Celebration, Jango Fett/Commander Cody/Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison commanded the room and nearly took over the event. The fan-favorite actor made his big return to the franchise with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, taking on the role of the infamous bounty hunter once again. Speaking during hte event, Morrison was asked about actor Jeremy Bulloch, who played Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, offering a beautiful tribute to the man who passed away in 2020. "What a wonderful gentlemen he was, a pure gentleman," Morrison said. "He was such a pleasure to be with and fun. Him and Maureen (Walker, his wife) were very close friends of ours. The Fetts used to hang out quite a bit."

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO