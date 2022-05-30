ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Colors of joy

By DEVIN WEEKS
Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBold reds, oranges, yellows, greens, blues, purples and even some deep pinks fill the outlined spaces that comprise Cyndie Hammond's geometric imagining of a Coeur d'Alene landscape. Like a stained-glass window put to paper, Hammond's colored pencil creation is the 2022 winner of the Art on the Green Poster...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Summer reading program announced

COEUR d’ALENE — The Community Library Network is launching its 2022 summer reading program. With the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities,” readers of all ages will get a chance to sail the seven seas in their imaginations this summer. The Community Library Network includes locations across North Idaho: Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Athol, Spirit Lake, Pinehurst, Harrison and a bookmobile.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sensory music pod installed at Children's Village

COEUR d’ALENE - The first sensory pod in the Children’s Village sensory park was installed Friday with the help of about 30 volunteers from Gizmo-CDA, Mountain West Bank and the Coeur d’Alene Rotary. Children’s Village serves kids facing crisis situations and operates several residential homes on its...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mayday: Warm weather wanted

COEUR d'ALENE — Tuesday's 71 degrees couldn't save May from being the coldest on record in Coeur d'Alene. The average daily temperature was 48 for the month, which broke the previous mark of 50 degrees set in 1950. That followed the fourth-coldest April with an average daily temperature of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Quilts will be on display at fairgrounds June 10, 11

Lifelong quilter and instructor Paulette Steele is pictured here with the raffle quilt of the North Idaho Quilters 2022 Quilt Show, which will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 10 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11 at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Admission is $10 per person. Nearly 300 quilts will be on display. Vendors will be on site. Steele is this year's featured quilter.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Boxing match fundraiser Saturday in Worley

Frank Bybee wants to run across the country this summer. But first, some people need to hit each other. The Worley man has scheduled a boxing smoker for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Worley gym, 192 Mitch Michal Drive. There will be several matches in different weight classes. Each will...
WORLEY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Lily Phenicie, Coeur d'Alene High

Phenicie, a senior, won the state 5A girls discus with a throw of 136 feet, 8 inches at Dona Larsen Park in Boise on May 20. She achieved her winning mark on the first throw in the final round. "Lily, similar to a number of other athletes, was a joy to watch in progression this season," first-year Coeur d'Alene coach "Cheetah" Burrell said. "At state, it could not have been a better conclusion and representation of patience and trust. It extends beyond the physical aspects of track and encompasses her development as a young woman as well."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Lums win Missoula tourney

MISSOULA, Mont. — An 0-2 start wasn’t enough to keep the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen “AA” team out of the championship game of the Missoula Mavericks Memorial Day Tournament. And once they got there, giving up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning wasn’t...
MISSOULA, MT
Coeur d'Alene Press

Youth Sports June 1, 2022

U10 Soccer (9 & 10 yr. old) Brogan Reynolds (1); Olivia West (2), Patrick Luke (1) Eevi Pack (1), Owen Hunt (4), Bradyn Kaminski (2), Max Vogan (1), Nevaeh Jonas (3) U12 Soccer (11 & 12 yr. old) Northwest Specialty Hospital and Bend Chadwell Finishing Company. Noah Pack (2), Aiden...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

They fought for freedom

COEUR d’ALENE — Phil Willadsen doesn’t usually attend Memorial Day ceremonies, but despite the cold and cloudy conditions Monday, he was there, leaning on his cane at Coeur d’Alene Memorial Gardens. Wearing a cap, heavy coat and gloves, he closed his eyes and bowed his head...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chip Shots May 31, 2022

FLIGHT A — Low gross: Bev Ingersoll. Low net: Tara McDaniels. FLIGHT B — Low gross: Sandy Amend. Low net: Lori Brown. FLIGHT C — Low gross: Sandy White. Low net: Camille Libby. FLIGHT D — Low gross: Judy Geddes. Low net: Karen Hutchinson. May 26.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'We are all indebted'

COEUR d’ALENE — Leo Benoit was a few minutes late for the Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday at St. Thomas Cemetery. But since the 95-year-old veteran put his life on the line for his country in World War II, that’s perfectly OK. “I think you're probably the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Ignite cda OKs $100K for park makeover

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene's urban renewal agency recently approved providing another $100,000 toward the renovation of Sherman Square Park. Ignite cda, which bought the property on the 300 block of Sherman Avenue in late 2020 for $500,000, and already contributed another $25,000, agreed to provide the money to the Coeur d’Alene Rotary Club, which is overseeing the project.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Signing photos May 31, 2022

Courtesy photo Post Falls High senior Trinidie Nichols recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. Seated from left are Kimberly Nichols, Trinidie Nichols and Josh Nichols; and standing from left, Capri Sims, Theresa Hughes, Thomas Hughes, Addix Calaghan, Taeitum Nichols, baby Liam Condon, Destinie Nichols, Marc Allert, Ryan Heasty, Tyana Long and Craig Christensen.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

SCHOOLS: Need to protect our children

As an example I’ll use the federal building in Spokane. To gain entrance you have to go through a metal detector with a guard watching. Then, if you happen to have a metal belt or other metal item and the alarm goes off, you are immediately “wand” searched by one man with another man, who I assume is armed, watching Then, if all clear, you can enter the building.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

SCHOOLS: Securing buildings is possible

In response to John Barlow’s letter in the May 29 Press (originally published in 2018) Is anyone listening yet? I posted something similar to my Facebook page on May 27 and got a few likes and a few dislikes from a few knuckleheads who don’t understand anything about construction.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

DAR presents ROTC Awards

Regent Susan Snodderley of the Daughters of the American Revolution Lt. George Farragut Chapter provided awards that were presented to two JROTC students at Kellogg High School on May 19. Cadet 2 Lt. Gracie Miller received the ROTC bronze medal and a $100 award. “The student chosen for this award...
KELLOGG, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Local athletes headed to Special Olympics USA Games

Two local athletes are traveling this week to Orlando, Fla., to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games. Jake Kerr (athlete) of Coeur d'Alene and Matthew Creighton (Unified Partner) of Post Falls began training together in June 2021 after Jake qualified at Special Olympics Idaho’s state games. The pair has trained at various golf courses around the area and will compete as a Unified pair in Alternate Stroke Golf at the USA Games.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

She's a trooper

A new state trooper is in town. Hayden 7-year-old Jaicey Lupton, who loves police and firefighters, is now an honorary member of the Idaho State Police after an extra special swearing-in ceremony Tuesday afternoon. "Being able to honor a young lady who supports the first responder community is something we...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coeur d'Alene Press

Rathdrum flag retirement ceremony slated

RATHDRUM — The American Legion Manuel Schneidmiller Post 154 will host a flag retirement ceremony Saturday, June 11 at the Rathdrum Lions Club at the northwest corner of Meyer Road and Highway 53. Worn and tattered flags may be brought to the flag receptacle in front of Rathdrum City...
RATHDRUM, ID

