This Tuesday we have a shot at hitting 90-degrees for the first time in 2022 as we close out the month of May. As a whole, the month of May has been one of the wettest months on record, but it has also be a warmer than normal month. Coming into Sunday, the average temperature in May was 66.5 degrees, which is 2.9-degrees above our average. However, we have yet to hit 90. That could change on Tuesday.

