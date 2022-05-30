ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day Sale 2022: 11 Incredible Savings on Tech, Fashion and Homeware

By Isabel van Brugen
 2 days ago

Today, May 30, is Memorial Day, the federal holiday observed every year as a day of remembrance and reflection for all who have died while serving in the American armed forces.

The U.S. holiday also marks the unofficial start to summer in the country, and stores nationwide like Target and Macy's and are offering discounts and incredible savings for tech, household goods and appliances, and fashion must-haves.

Target and Macy's will be open on Memorial Day, although some locations may be operating according to holiday hours.

What are today's best Memorial Day deals? Newsweek has rounded up some of the best sales offered both in store and online by several major retailers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIAGI_0fuaa8Jb00
A shopper carries bags as she leaves Macys department store in New York on Black Friday, November 27, 2020. Macy’s has plenty of deals this Memorial Day to get you ready for the holiday season. KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Macy's

Macy's has plenty of deals this Memorial Day, including 25 to 60 percent off select swim cover-ups, swimwear, sunglasses, beach towels and more to get you ready for the warmer season, and up to 30 percent off select kids' shoes, ID Ideology active for kids to explore the great outdoors.

Through May 30 online, the store is also offering up to 40 percent off select bodysuits and lingerie, up to 40 percent off select men's jewelry, up to 30 percent off select outdoor dinnerware and select handbags and wallets, and finally, up to 50 percent off select cutlery.

Here are some of our favorites.

1. Delsey St. Tropez Hardside Luggage Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHboK_0fuaa8Jb00
Get vacation ready with Macy’s roomy and stylish Delsey St. Tropez luggage. Macy's

Get summer holiday ready with Macy's roomy Delsey St. Tropez luggage, now 50 percent off.

The stylish hard cases feature a beautiful vegan leather trim and a bold shell design, meaning you can travel in style without sacrificing functionality. The collection features DELSEY Patented Zip SECURITECH anti-theft zipper with integrated TSA accepted lock for added security, multiple pockets for organization, and an adjustable aluminum trolley handle. Its Dual Density Silent Core™ Wheels will ensure ease of travel.

Buy at Macy's for $239.99 to $319.99. Regular price $480 to $640.

2. JLA Home Bowery 14 Piece Full Comforter Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYCB7_0fuaa8Jb00
Update your bedroom decor with the gorgeous Bowery comforter set from JLA Home, featuring a chic geometric design and elegant embellishments. Macy's

Update your bedroom decor with the gorgeous Bowery comforter set from JLA Home, featuring a chic geometric design and elegant embellishments. The set includes a comforter, two shams, bedskirt, three pillows, two Euro shams, one throw, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and yarn dye jacquard.

Buy at Macy's for $125.99 to $160.99. Regular price $360 to $460.

3. Cosy & Trendy Laguna Azzurro Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gZps_0fuaa8Jb00
Add a pop of color to your kitchen with Macy’s Laguna Azzurro Unbreakable melamine tableware collection. Macy's

Add a pop of color to your kitchen with Macy's Laguna Azzurro Unbreakable melamine tableware collection. The set's bold color and remarkable texture is based on the store's popular Cosy & Trendy Laguna range. Melamine, while it looks like porcelain, is more break-resistant, colorfast and lighter. The material also doesn't chip and is easy to clean.

Buy individual pieces at Macy's for $33.99 to $43.99. Regular price $50 to $68.

4. Calvin Klein Men's Infinite Stretch Solid Slim Fit Suit Separates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4GYW_0fuaa8Jb00
The collection comes in a wide range of classic colors, including blue, light grey, charcoal, black, and navy. Macy's

Level up your suiting style this Memorial Day with a contemporary modern slim fit suit from Calvin Klein X at Macy's. The collection comes in a wide range of classic colors, including blue, light grey, charcoal, black, and navy.

The blazer has a slim fit through the shoulders, chest and waist with higher arm holes and slimmer sleeves, while the pants sit slightly below the waist with a slim fit through hips and thighs and straight or narrow leg opening.

Buy the Men's Infinite Stretch Solid Slim-Fit Suit Jacket at Macy's for $270. Regular price $450.

Buy the Men's Infinite Stretch Solid Slim-Fit Pants at Macy's for $114. Regular price $190.

5. Alfani High Neck Thong Bodysuit, Created for Macy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvJVn_0fuaa8Jb00
This sleek high neck makes this comfy Alfani bodysuit a perfect everyday addition to your wardrobe. Macy's

Build your capsule wardrobe with a high neck thong bodysuit by Alfani, created for Macy's. This sleek high neck makes this comfy Alfani bodysuit a perfect addition to your wardrobe. Colors include tornado grey, black, dusty jade, and misted orchid.

Buy at Macy's for $12.00. Regular price $29.99.

6. Lush Décor Woven Decorative Pillows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmKZG_0fuaa8Jb00
Easy to pair and coordinate, these decorative pillows are a great addition to a coastal, boho or even a minimalist styled space. Macy's

Spruce up your living room with Macy's range of Lush Décor woven decorative pillows, which feature columns of tufted cotton to bring defined dimension to the pieces. Easy to pair and coordinate, these decorative pillows are a great addition to a coastal, boho or even a minimalist styled space.

Buy at Macy's for $17.99. Regular price $60.

7. Thirstystone Poolside Posh Barware and Serveware Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXlXO_0fuaa8Jb00
Elevate your patio and pool parties with the tropical flare of Thirstystone's Poolside Posh serveware and entertaining essentials, featuring stylish flamingo prints. Macy's

Looking to throw a pool party this summer? Elevate your patio and pool parties with the tropical flare of Thirstystone's Poolside Posh serveware and entertaining essentials, featuring stylish flamingo prints.

Buy Thirstystone's Set of 3 Ceramic Condiment Bowls with Wood Tray at Macy's for $27.99. Regular price $70.

Buy Thirstystone's Beaded Leaf Coasters, Set of 4, at Macy's for $9.99. Regular price $26.

Buy Thirstystone by Cambridge's Insulated Cabana Stripe Straw Wine Tumbler, 16 Oz, at Macy's for $11.99. Regular price $32.

8. Macy's Men Diamond Link Bracelet in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver and Sterling Silver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqcqV_0fuaa8Jb00
This men’s bracelet features shimmering links accented with round-shape diamonds. Macy's

This men's bracelet features shimmering links accented with round-shape diamonds, lending the piece a powerful shine.

Buy at Macy's for $600. Regular price $1,500.

Amazon

Amazon's Memorial Day sale includes incredible savings through June 5 on TVs from Samsung. Here is Newsweek's top pick.

9. SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 64x Smart TV with Alexa Built-In

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNvrx_0fuaa8Jb00
The Samsung Neo QLED 8K features a nearly edge-to-edge screen, and uses Quantum Matrix Technology Pro. AMAZON

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K features a nearly edge-to-edge screen, and uses Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a staggering grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast.

Buy at Amazon for $6,972.99. Regular price $8,497.99.

Target

10. Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation) with Charging Case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCs12_0fuaa8Jb00
Target is offering $20 off the 2nd Generation wireless bluetooth headphones, with a charging case. TARGET

If you've been looking for a chance to purchase Apple's AirPods, now is the time, as Target is offering $20 off the 2nd Generation wireless Bluetooth headphones, with a charging case. The earphones deliver high-quality sound and voice-activated Siri for an unparalleled wireless headphone experience.

Buy at Target for $109.99. Regular price $129.99.

11. Ceramic Ribbed Chalk with Abrasive Glaze Jar Candle Citronella - Threshold designed with Studio McGee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w63AE_0fuaa8Jb00
This three wick citronella candle is made of paraffin and palm wax, and is encased in a minimalist ceramic jar. TARGET

Give your outdoor entertaining areas a warm glow and inviting ambience with this three wick citronella candle made of paraffin and palm wax, encased in a minimalist ceramic jar with an abrasive glaze for textured appeal.

Buy at Target for $15. Regular price $25.

#Tech#Memorial Day#Homeware#Melamine#American#Target
Food & Wine

Amazon's Massive Memorial Day Sale Has Deals on Weber, Lodge, and More—Up to 63% Off

This Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer fun with backyard cookouts, park picnics, and al fresco dining — it's a food enthusiast's dream. Why? Well, all the cooking, of course! It's why any home cook will be especially jazzed that there are some shockingly good kitchen deals happening right now at Amazon where deals start at just $8.
SHOPPING
CNET

Save Over $100 on MKF Collection Handbags at MorningSave

Have you been looking for a new fashion dupe to add to your collection? If you're a fan of Michael Kors but don't want to spend those prices, you should check out the MKF collection on MorningSave with prices starting as low as $25. What's a dupe? It depends on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOXBusiness

Amazon opens first physical fashion retail store

Amazon.com Inc. announced Wednesday it had opened its first brick-and-mortar clothing retail store, as people start to venture out to shop following the easing of COVID-19 curbs. The store, Amazon Style, located in Los Angeles, will use machine-learning technology to help customers find clothes and personalize recommendations. Customers shopping on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Sale: Save up to 60% Off

Father's Day 2022 is right around the corner — which means that the pressure to find the perfect gift for your sweet dad or father figure is on. Fortunately, even if you aren't completely sure what to gift the guy in your life, Nordstrom Rack is helping to make everyone's shopping experience more convenient (and budget-friendly) with their Father's Day 2022 Gift Guide.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Last Day to Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon Memorial Day Sale

Summer dress season is quickly approaching and nothing says warm weather quite like a maxi dress. The easy-to-throw-on style is a spring and summer wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. And right now, this is the last day to get a good deal. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, so you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.
BEAUTY & FASHION
