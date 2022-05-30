Memorial Day Sale 2022: 11 Incredible Savings on Tech, Fashion and Homeware

Today, May 30, is Memorial Day, the federal holiday observed every year as a day of remembrance and reflection for all who have died while serving in the American armed forces.

The U.S. holiday also marks the unofficial start to summer in the country, and stores nationwide like Target and Macy's and are offering discounts and incredible savings for tech, household goods and appliances, and fashion must-haves.

Target and Macy's will be open on Memorial Day, although some locations may be operating according to holiday hours.

What are today's best Memorial Day deals? Newsweek has rounded up some of the best sales offered both in store and online by several major retailers.

A shopper carries bags as she leaves Macys department store in New York on Black Friday, November 27, 2020. Macy’s has plenty of deals this Memorial Day to get you ready for the holiday season. KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Macy's

Macy's has plenty of deals this Memorial Day, including 25 to 60 percent off select swim cover-ups, swimwear, sunglasses, beach towels and more to get you ready for the warmer season, and up to 30 percent off select kids' shoes, ID Ideology active for kids to explore the great outdoors.

Through May 30 online, the store is also offering up to 40 percent off select bodysuits and lingerie, up to 40 percent off select men's jewelry, up to 30 percent off select outdoor dinnerware and select handbags and wallets, and finally, up to 50 percent off select cutlery.

Here are some of our favorites.

1. Delsey St. Tropez Hardside Luggage Collection

Get vacation ready with Macy’s roomy and stylish Delsey St. Tropez luggage. Macy's

Get summer holiday ready with Macy's roomy Delsey St. Tropez luggage, now 50 percent off.

The stylish hard cases feature a beautiful vegan leather trim and a bold shell design, meaning you can travel in style without sacrificing functionality. The collection features DELSEY Patented Zip SECURITECH anti-theft zipper with integrated TSA accepted lock for added security, multiple pockets for organization, and an adjustable aluminum trolley handle. Its Dual Density Silent Core™ Wheels will ensure ease of travel.

Buy at Macy's for $239.99 to $319.99. Regular price $480 to $640.

2. JLA Home Bowery 14 Piece Full Comforter Set

Update your bedroom decor with the gorgeous Bowery comforter set from JLA Home, featuring a chic geometric design and elegant embellishments. Macy's

Update your bedroom decor with the gorgeous Bowery comforter set from JLA Home, featuring a chic geometric design and elegant embellishments. The set includes a comforter, two shams, bedskirt, three pillows, two Euro shams, one throw, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and yarn dye jacquard.

Buy at Macy's for $125.99 to $160.99. Regular price $360 to $460.

3. Cosy & Trendy Laguna Azzurro Collection

Add a pop of color to your kitchen with Macy’s Laguna Azzurro Unbreakable melamine tableware collection. Macy's

Add a pop of color to your kitchen with Macy's Laguna Azzurro Unbreakable melamine tableware collection. The set's bold color and remarkable texture is based on the store's popular Cosy & Trendy Laguna range. Melamine, while it looks like porcelain, is more break-resistant, colorfast and lighter. The material also doesn't chip and is easy to clean.

Buy individual pieces at Macy's for $33.99 to $43.99. Regular price $50 to $68.

4. Calvin Klein Men's Infinite Stretch Solid Slim Fit Suit Separates

The collection comes in a wide range of classic colors, including blue, light grey, charcoal, black, and navy. Macy's

Level up your suiting style this Memorial Day with a contemporary modern slim fit suit from Calvin Klein X at Macy's. The collection comes in a wide range of classic colors, including blue, light grey, charcoal, black, and navy.

The blazer has a slim fit through the shoulders, chest and waist with higher arm holes and slimmer sleeves, while the pants sit slightly below the waist with a slim fit through hips and thighs and straight or narrow leg opening.

Buy the Men's Infinite Stretch Solid Slim-Fit Suit Jacket at Macy's for $270. Regular price $450.

Buy the Men's Infinite Stretch Solid Slim-Fit Pants at Macy's for $114. Regular price $190.

5. Alfani High Neck Thong Bodysuit, Created for Macy's

This sleek high neck makes this comfy Alfani bodysuit a perfect everyday addition to your wardrobe. Macy's

Build your capsule wardrobe with a high neck thong bodysuit by Alfani, created for Macy's. This sleek high neck makes this comfy Alfani bodysuit a perfect addition to your wardrobe. Colors include tornado grey, black, dusty jade, and misted orchid.

Buy at Macy's for $12.00. Regular price $29.99.

6. Lush Décor Woven Decorative Pillows

Easy to pair and coordinate, these decorative pillows are a great addition to a coastal, boho or even a minimalist styled space. Macy's

Spruce up your living room with Macy's range of Lush Décor woven decorative pillows, which feature columns of tufted cotton to bring defined dimension to the pieces. Easy to pair and coordinate, these decorative pillows are a great addition to a coastal, boho or even a minimalist styled space.

Buy at Macy's for $17.99. Regular price $60.

7. Thirstystone Poolside Posh Barware and Serveware Collection

Elevate your patio and pool parties with the tropical flare of Thirstystone's Poolside Posh serveware and entertaining essentials, featuring stylish flamingo prints. Macy's

Looking to throw a pool party this summer? Elevate your patio and pool parties with the tropical flare of Thirstystone's Poolside Posh serveware and entertaining essentials, featuring stylish flamingo prints.

Buy Thirstystone's Set of 3 Ceramic Condiment Bowls with Wood Tray at Macy's for $27.99. Regular price $70.

Buy Thirstystone's Beaded Leaf Coasters, Set of 4, at Macy's for $9.99. Regular price $26.

Buy Thirstystone by Cambridge's Insulated Cabana Stripe Straw Wine Tumbler, 16 Oz, at Macy's for $11.99. Regular price $32.

8. Macy's Men Diamond Link Bracelet in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver and Sterling Silver

This men’s bracelet features shimmering links accented with round-shape diamonds. Macy's

This men's bracelet features shimmering links accented with round-shape diamonds, lending the piece a powerful shine.

Buy at Macy's for $600. Regular price $1,500.

Amazon

Amazon's Memorial Day sale includes incredible savings through June 5 on TVs from Samsung. Here is Newsweek's top pick.

9. SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 64x Smart TV with Alexa Built-In

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K features a nearly edge-to-edge screen, and uses Quantum Matrix Technology Pro. AMAZON

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K features a nearly edge-to-edge screen, and uses Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a staggering grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast.

Buy at Amazon for $6,972.99. Regular price $8,497.99.

Target

10. Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation) with Charging Case

Target is offering $20 off the 2nd Generation wireless bluetooth headphones, with a charging case. TARGET

If you've been looking for a chance to purchase Apple's AirPods, now is the time, as Target is offering $20 off the 2nd Generation wireless Bluetooth headphones, with a charging case. The earphones deliver high-quality sound and voice-activated Siri for an unparalleled wireless headphone experience.

Buy at Target for $109.99. Regular price $129.99.

11. Ceramic Ribbed Chalk with Abrasive Glaze Jar Candle Citronella - Threshold designed with Studio McGee

This three wick citronella candle is made of paraffin and palm wax, and is encased in a minimalist ceramic jar. TARGET

Give your outdoor entertaining areas a warm glow and inviting ambience with this three wick citronella candle made of paraffin and palm wax, encased in a minimalist ceramic jar with an abrasive glaze for textured appeal.

Buy at Target for $15. Regular price $25.

