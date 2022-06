MJF will be at AEW Dynamite. After losing to Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing and being stretchered out of the arena, MJF will speak on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF was in the headlines through Double or Nothing weekend as he missed the fan fest on Saturday and booked a flight out of Las Vegas on Saturday night, but didn't get on the plane, opting to show up to AEW Double or Nothing. He claimed to Fightful that he showed up just before his match, which opened the pay-per-view, and left right after.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO