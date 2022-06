Area students inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: James Bates of Brandenburg at University of Louisville, Jarett Lopez of Ekron at University of Louisville, Nicole Watts-Wilkerson of Elizabethtown at University of Louisville, Samantha Norris of Glendale at Georgetown College, Lauren Dodd of Vine Grove at McKendree University and Craig Russell of Rineyville at University of Louisville.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO