Najee Harris sought out Jerome Bettis shortly after being drafted by the Steelers last spring. Along with watching film with Bettis, Harris has taken something else from the Hall of Fame running back's playbook. Harris is currently 244 pounds (h/t Mark Kaboly of The Athletic), up roughly four pounds from what Harris said he weighed as a rookie.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO