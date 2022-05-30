ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strawberries recalled from grocery stores across North America amid Hepatitis A outbreak

By Shweta Sharma
 2 days ago

Health authorities have recalled strawberries sold under two brands across major chains in the US and Canada after they were found to be linked to a multi-state outbreak of hepatitis A .

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has urged households and businesses such as restaurants to discard the potentially tainted fruit from brands FreshKampo and HEB, purchased in March or April.

“Currently, the potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life. People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not eat them,” the FDA said in a statement.

The warning came after the outbreak left at least 17 people infected and 12 hospitalised in the US. Another 10 infections and four hospitalisations were recorded in Canada.

“The traceback investigations show that cases in California, Minnesota, and Canada report having purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB prior to becoming ill,” the FDA said.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that causes inflammation of the liver and leads to mild to severe illness. It is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person, causing symptoms of nausea, fatigue and abdominal pain.

The strawberries in question have been sold in major retail chains including Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.

“Currently, the potentially affected product is past its shelf life. If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away,” the health agency said.

FreshKampo, which is based in Fresno, California, said it is assisting the FDA to identify the cause of the problem.

jody
2d ago

Are we seeing more of this? Is our ability to produce and sell safe products being eroded like every thing else our government is responsible for?

Related
Popculture

New Nationwide Ice Cream Recall Issued

A new nationwide ice cream recall was issued on Thursday. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York, recalled over 2,000 tubs of their Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk non-dairy frozen dessert because it contained trace amounts of tree nut allergens. The packaging did not include a tree nut warning, so consumers with tree nut allergies are asked not to eat the product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

Supermarket Chains Closing Stores in 2022

Major U.S. supermarket chains have announced permanent closures for the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, WBTW News 13, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Teressa P.

Organic Strawberry Recall in United States and Canada

Strawberry Alert FreshKampo or HEB organic strawberries purchased from Aldi, Trader Joes, Walmart, etc. fresh strawberriesPhoto by Maksim Shutov on Unsplash. Please throw away any FreshKampo or HEB organic strawberries if you purchased them from Aldi, Trader Joes, Walmart, Safeway, and other markets between March 5 — April 25, 2022, they may have been contaminated with hepatitis A. While it’s way past the expiration date, strawberries are widely used in jellies, jams, and preserves and frozen for smoothies or later use. Therefore, you may have purchased them and might still have them in your freezer or canned/preserved. If unsure, throw them out. It’s not worth the risk.
foodsafetynews.com

Reports of problems with cereal continue to rise; other outbreak investigations ongoing

The FDA has logged more than 500 complaints of “adverse events” related to a “dry cereal” in an investigation of an ongoing outbreak. Although the agency does not name the cereal in its outbreak table, it has previously confirmed to Food Safety News that it is investigating complaints about Lucky Charms breakfast cereal. The FDA has not reported where the ill people live, what their ages are, or what “adverse events” have been reported.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Strawberry#Fda#North America#Winco Foods#Food Drink#Public Health#Food Safety#Freshkampo#Heb#Aldi#Kroger#Safeway
BGR.com

Huge chocolate recall: If you have any of these 18 chocolates, throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. announced a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago. The action covers 49 JIF varieties due to the detection of Salmonella, a dangerous bacteria. It turns out the JIF recall has another side effect. The Coblentz Chocolate Company just announced a massive recall of peanut butter chocolates that are tied directly to the JIF products.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Urgent fruit recall: These berries might be carrying norovirus

Food products that test positive for bacteria and viruses are usually recalled to reduce the risk of infection. And most food-related recalls follow positive testing for a type of bacteria, whether it’s E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria. But viruses can also be found in food. And now, a virus is responsible for a brand new fruit recall. It’s the norovirus, which was found on samples coming from a lot of Below Zero raspberries, thus triggering a recall.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this dangerous dessert

The avalanche of ice cream recalls continues with Casper’s Red Button Canadian Vanilla, which contains almonds, an undeclared allergen. In the past weeks, we saw three similar ice cream recalls: Turkey Hill (peanuts), Van Leeuwen (cashews and pistachios), and Planet Oat (peanuts). Casper’s ice cream recall. Casper’s Ice...
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
Popculture

Pizza Recalled After Company Says They Could Contain Metal Pieces

Frozen pizza products distributed to New Hampshire and Massachusetts stores were recalled last month because they may contain metal pieces. The recall affects two New England Beach Pizza varieties produced by Beach Brand Foods LLC of Salen, New Hampshire. It is the latest recall involving foreign materials making it into food.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Check your freezer immediately for this recalled frozen fish

Food and drink recalls often involve the presence of an undeclared ingredient or contamination with dangerous bacteria or foreign material. The new recall of Gortons frozen fish sandwich fillets falls into the latter category. The company found that specific packages might contain bone fragments that can large or sharp. They...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Beer Recall Issued

A popular beer has just been recalled after it was found to pose "a possible health risk." Lidl GB on April 30 voluntarily recalled Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%. The popular beer, sold throughout the United Kingdom, was pulled from shelves after it was determined Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% contains sulphur dioxide, which was not declared on the label, meaning the beverage poses a health risk to those with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.
DRINKS
