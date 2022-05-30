ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Photo of the Week: May 30, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

Paranormal Convention With a Passion for Animal Rescue is Coming to Tennessee

Haunted with a twist of rescuing animals? Where do I sign up??. A Haunting Convention With a Sweet Spot for Rescue Animals. Coming to Tennessee is Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con. It's a convention about all things paranormal, while also raising money to help rescue animals. Here's what Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con have to say about their convention on their Facebook page:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Entertainment
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Rutherford County, TN
Entertainment
County
Rutherford County, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Film Festival Hiring for Multiple Positions

Nashville Film Festival is currently seeking exceptional and motivated professionals to join their team for the 2022 season. This team will drive operational success, represent the NashFilm brand, and contribute to the overall mission of NashFilm’s nonprofit initiatives. Nashfilm is looking for organized, self-sufficient, and proactive candidates with strong...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Music Lovers only Weeks Away from Bonnaroo 2022

Bonnaroo is nearing and hotels in both Rutherford and Coffee Counties are beginning to be completely booked for the annual Music and Arts Festival in nearby Manchester, Tennessee. Concerts and camping are scheduled for June 16th through June 19th (Click Here for their Website). This year, some of the big...
WSMV

Fire department to raffle away fire engine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Fire Department announced some big prizes for their upcoming benefit concert on Thursday. Besides an afternoon of hit performers, food trucks, and vendors all coming together to benefit the fire department, Maury County Fire officials said they would also be giving away one of their retired fire engines in their raffle.
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Michael Daylan ‘Mikey’ Dorman

Michael Daylan “Mikey” Dorman, age 22, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed suddenly from this life on May 24, 2022, in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Nashville, TN, on July 8, 1999. Michael was preceded in death by his great-grandmother: Carrie Christian. Survivors include his mother: Michelle Jenkins (Daniel)...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Middle Tennessee#Kentucky Infantry
wvlt.tv

Cookeville fans hope to meet Paul McCartney again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Paul McCartney fans from across the country made their way to Thompson-Boling Arena for the concert Tuesday night. One group of fans hoped to meet the Beatles legend after they met him nearly 50 years ago. “Just feel excited to see Paul again in concert, and...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro family without AC in apartment for weeks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family said they have been without air conditioning in their apartment for weeks, all this as temperatures heat up Monday and are expected to rise during the week. Brandy Paris and her family live in Waterford Place. She said they have been without air...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
KISS 106

You’ll Be Happy as a Clam When You Dine at this ‘Sofishticated’ Restaurant in Tennessee

Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!. Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Franklin woman remembers husband who died in Iraq

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been 16 years since Ginger Gilbert Ruvella’s husband was killed in combat. Major Troy Gilbert was killed in Iraq in 2006 when the F-16 fighter jet he was flying crashed. Gilbert died while defending an air force unit that was under attack. “He...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Tennessee fugitive arrested at U.S. border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police confirmed that a man wanted for murder in Tennessee was arrested Tuesday. MNPD said on Twitter that Darwin Perez-Castellanos, 25, was arrested by United States Border Patrol. He is now in custody in Eagle Pass, TX. Perez-Castellanos is wanted for the Christmas 2021...
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Woman Rescued At Fall Creek Falls Park After Cliff Jump Attempt

A woman in her 20’s was rescued Monday after suffering significant injuries from a 85-foot jump from a waterfall inside Fall Creek Falls State Park. Van Buren EMS Director Tiwanna Bricker said the Fall Creek Falls Fire Department and state park personnel were first to the scene. “Fire Department...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Motorcycle rider critically injured in wreck on College Street

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash Monday night on College Street. At about 9:21 p.m., the motorcycle crashed with another vehicle at 1361 College St., in front of B&L Market, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorcyclist was taken by...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

June 16th: Pop Up Food Give Away In Robertson Co.

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Second Harvest Food Bank will have a Pop Up Food Give Away in Robertson County on June 16 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at the Oakland Baptist Church on Hwy 76 E in Springfield, TN. Last month the organization fed 135 families...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy