Rutherford Source

6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – May 30, 2022

By Donna Vissman
 2 days ago
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: May 30 – June 5, 2022. 1Grand Ole Opry. Tuesday, May...

Rutherford Source

Nashville Film Festival Hiring for Multiple Positions

Nashville Film Festival is currently seeking exceptional and motivated professionals to join their team for the 2022 season. This team will drive operational success, represent the NashFilm brand, and contribute to the overall mission of NashFilm’s nonprofit initiatives. Nashfilm is looking for organized, self-sufficient, and proactive candidates with strong...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

The Ryman Auditorium Officially Becomes a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium has been designated as an official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In a dedication ceremony held this week, Mark Fioravanti, President of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, made the announcement at the Ryman, which is celebrating its 130th anniversary.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Symphony Welcomes Two New Musicians to the Orchestra

The Nashville Symphony is thrilled to announce the addition of two new musicians to the orchestra, following successful auditions for their positions earlier this year. Hailing from Mississauga, Canada, William Franklyn Leathers will join the Nashville Symphony as Principal Trumpet at the start of the 2022/23 concert season, beginning on Sept. 10, 2022. Leathers has been noted for “the sparkling clarity” of his trumpet solos and has performed across Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and the Caribbean, earning awards and accolades. Excelling at music from a very young age, the 21-year-old Leathers won his first piano competition before his fifth birthday. At 12 years old, he became the youngest trumpeter accepted into both the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Mississauga Symphony Youth Orchestra. As the fourth Canadian classical trumpeter to attend The Juilliard School, William is currently a protégé of both Christopher Martin and Raymond Mase.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Michael Daylan ‘Mikey’ Dorman

Michael Daylan “Mikey” Dorman, age 22, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed suddenly from this life on May 24, 2022, in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Nashville, TN, on July 8, 1999. Michael was preceded in death by his great-grandmother: Carrie Christian. Survivors include his mother: Michelle Jenkins (Daniel)...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: May 30, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Only Two More Days to Visit the Tennessee Renaissance Festival

Huzzah! The Tennessee Renaissance Festival (RenFest) offers lots of fun for everyone at Covington Glen. Located on lands by Castle Gwynn near the village of Triune, lords and ladies of the realm come festooned in their most elegant period attire to peruse the market and enjoy the many activities offered. The event will continue for the rest of the weekends in May and Memorial Day.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

9 Historic Places to Visit to Celebrate Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a sacred day when the United States celebrates the people who died while serving in our country’s armed forces. These historic places will educate, inform and help you to reflect on our nation’s history this Memorial Day. 1Carter House Rippavilla Plantation. 1140 Columbia Avenue|Franklin, TN...
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: La Talatham

Mrs. La Talatham, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Talatham was born in Laos to the late Khanha and Chanpang Talatham. She was a homemaker to her family and a member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Nathaniel Cole Johnson

Nathaniel Cole Johnson passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, he was 11 years old. He is survived by his parents, Michael Johnson and his wife Olivia, Victoria Hirtzer Tetuan and her husband Jared; brother, Westin Johnson; sister, Chloe Johnson; grandparents, Jean and Eddie Macon, James Johnson, Doni Mayo and husband David Hodge, Rodney and Kelly Hirtzer, Scott and Jelaine Nodine; great grandparents, Sharon Hirtzer, Carolyn Bowman, and Ralph Barton; uncles, David Johnson, Clint Hirtzer and his wife Jenna, and Collier Nodine; aunts, Carrie Macon and her husband Jeremy Walker; Kate and Casey Eaves, Katie Macon, Natalie Macon, and Kaylynn Macon; cousins, Liam and Sadie Johnson, Luke and Oliver Eaves; his Tetuan and PCA families; and several other family and friends.
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Roger J. Schafer

Roger J. Schafer, age 80 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Adams Place. He was a native of Amenia, North Dakota, and a son of the late Joseph and Lillian Schafer. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary (Al) Furter, Grace (Bill) Parisio,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Photos: Stones River National Battlefield Memorial Day Service

On Sunday there was a Memorial Day Service with guest speakers at Stones River Battlefield. The special guests included Blackman High School’s JROTC Color Guard, Chaplin William Earnshaw, Colonel Jefferey Gaylord, retired U.S. Army, and the 9th Kentucky Infantry, U.S.A. among many other veterans.
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

