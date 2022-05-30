6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – May 30, 2022

The Nashville Symphony is thrilled to announce the addition of two new musicians to the orchestra, following successful auditions for their positions earlier this year. Hailing from Mississauga, Canada, William Franklyn Leathers will join the Nashville Symphony as Principal Trumpet at the start of the 2022/23 concert season, beginning on Sept. 10, 2022. Leathers has been noted for “the sparkling clarity” of his trumpet solos and has performed across Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and the Caribbean, earning awards and accolades. Excelling at music from a very young age, the 21-year-old Leathers won his first piano competition before his fifth birthday. At 12 years old, he became the youngest trumpeter accepted into both the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Mississauga Symphony Youth Orchestra. As the fourth Canadian classical trumpeter to attend The Juilliard School, William is currently a protégé of both Christopher Martin and Raymond Mase.

