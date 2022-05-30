6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – May 30, 2022
By Donna Vissman
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: May 30 – June 5, 2022. 1Grand Ole Opry. Tuesday, May...
Craig Campbell’s Celebrity Cornhole Challenge was paused the past two years, but he and a fun cast of cornstars are back to toss bags and raise money to benefit Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC). The 8th annual event will take place Tuesday, June 7 from 11 a.m. to 4...
Nashville Film Festival is currently seeking exceptional and motivated professionals to join their team for the 2022 season. This team will drive operational success, represent the NashFilm brand, and contribute to the overall mission of NashFilm’s nonprofit initiatives. Nashfilm is looking for organized, self-sufficient, and proactive candidates with strong...
Movies Under the Stars will begin on June 6th with Encanto at Barfield Crescent Park (697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128) The movies are free for all ages! Concessions will be available to purchase. Bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs. For more information click HERE or contact Leslie Wright, 615-893-7439,...
Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium has been designated as an official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In a dedication ceremony held this week, Mark Fioravanti, President of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, made the announcement at the Ryman, which is celebrating its 130th anniversary.
NASHVILLE, TN (May 31, 2022) – ACM Lifting Lives®, the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music®, announced today the official launch of its short-form original digital series ACM Lifting Lives Presents The Check-In, with the first two episodes featuring Lindsay Ell and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne available to watch now here.
The Nashville Symphony is thrilled to announce the addition of two new musicians to the orchestra, following successful auditions for their positions earlier this year. Hailing from Mississauga, Canada, William Franklyn Leathers will join the Nashville Symphony as Principal Trumpet at the start of the 2022/23 concert season, beginning on Sept. 10, 2022. Leathers has been noted for “the sparkling clarity” of his trumpet solos and has performed across Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and the Caribbean, earning awards and accolades. Excelling at music from a very young age, the 21-year-old Leathers won his first piano competition before his fifth birthday. At 12 years old, he became the youngest trumpeter accepted into both the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Mississauga Symphony Youth Orchestra. As the fourth Canadian classical trumpeter to attend The Juilliard School, William is currently a protégé of both Christopher Martin and Raymond Mase.
Michael Daylan “Mikey” Dorman, age 22, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed suddenly from this life on May 24, 2022, in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Nashville, TN, on July 8, 1999. Michael was preceded in death by his great-grandmother: Carrie Christian. Survivors include his mother: Michelle Jenkins (Daniel)...
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Huzzah! The Tennessee Renaissance Festival (RenFest) offers lots of fun for everyone at Covington Glen. Located on lands by Castle Gwynn near the village of Triune, lords and ladies of the realm come festooned in their most elegant period attire to peruse the market and enjoy the many activities offered. The event will continue for the rest of the weekends in May and Memorial Day.
Join Mayday Brewery for the Annual Classic Car Meet on Father’s Day Sunday, June 19th from 2-6 pm. Got a Classic Car? Bring it out to show off or show up to see the classic cars on the lot. Mayday Brewery is located at 521 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro,...
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Come out this weekend for the Top Gun 2 – Free Summer Movie Day! Please join organizers for their free showing of Top Gun Maverick the sequel to the classic most all know and love!
Memorial Day is a sacred day when the United States celebrates the people who died while serving in our country’s armed forces. These historic places will educate, inform and help you to reflect on our nation’s history this Memorial Day. 1Carter House Rippavilla Plantation. 1140 Columbia Avenue|Franklin, TN...
Mrs. La Talatham, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Talatham was born in Laos to the late Khanha and Chanpang Talatham. She was a homemaker to her family and a member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.
Nike, the fitness apparel brand, holds its grand opening at the Fifth + Broadway development today, Thursday, May 26, according to a social media post by Fifth + Broadway. The new store is located on the street level next to Ariat Boots, at 5045 Broadway Place, Nashville in the Fifth + Broadway development.
Get your hard hats on and gear up for some big time fun with some oversized toys at the Kids Construction Fun Festival on Saturday, June 4th from 10 am – 5 pm at Lucky Ladd Farms (4374 Rocky Glade Farms Eagleville, Tennessee 37060)!. A special construction site will...
Homicide detectives have identified a 20-year-old Nashville man as one of the suspected gunmen in the May 11th murder of Nicholas Spivey in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike, where Spivey lived. An arrest warrant has been issued charging James Marques Smith with criminal homicide. Efforts...
Nathaniel Cole Johnson passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, he was 11 years old. He is survived by his parents, Michael Johnson and his wife Olivia, Victoria Hirtzer Tetuan and her husband Jared; brother, Westin Johnson; sister, Chloe Johnson; grandparents, Jean and Eddie Macon, James Johnson, Doni Mayo and husband David Hodge, Rodney and Kelly Hirtzer, Scott and Jelaine Nodine; great grandparents, Sharon Hirtzer, Carolyn Bowman, and Ralph Barton; uncles, David Johnson, Clint Hirtzer and his wife Jenna, and Collier Nodine; aunts, Carrie Macon and her husband Jeremy Walker; Kate and Casey Eaves, Katie Macon, Natalie Macon, and Kaylynn Macon; cousins, Liam and Sadie Johnson, Luke and Oliver Eaves; his Tetuan and PCA families; and several other family and friends.
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from May 22 to May 27. These are the April 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. There was trouble again on Trouble Rd when a neighbor property dispute turned ugly....
Roger J. Schafer, age 80 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Adams Place. He was a native of Amenia, North Dakota, and a son of the late Joseph and Lillian Schafer. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary (Al) Furter, Grace (Bill) Parisio,...
On Sunday there was a Memorial Day Service with guest speakers at Stones River Battlefield. The special guests included Blackman High School’s JROTC Color Guard, Chaplin William Earnshaw, Colonel Jefferey Gaylord, retired U.S. Army, and the 9th Kentucky Infantry, U.S.A. among many other veterans.
