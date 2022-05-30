ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Columbia State Establishes Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship

By Source Staff
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Columbia State Community College Foundation recently established the Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship. Dickey graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1998, where he then decided to pursue his dream of becoming a firefighter. He started as a reserve firefighter for Lawrenceburg Fire...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Columbia State Honors Six Medical Lab Technology Graduates

Columbia State Community College recently honored six medical lab technology graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Waymon L. Hickman Building. “This graduating class will have a meaningful impact,” said Lisa Harmon, Columbia State program director and instructor of medical laboratory technology. “Most already have jobs lined up. “With the critical shortage of techs already in the field, they will be much needed in today’s healthcare environment.”
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Magnolia Dental Group in Murfreesboro

Magnolia Dental Group held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 4005 Cedar Glades Drive, Unit C in Murfreesboro. As a locally owned and operated practice, more time is dedicated to patients in every aspect of care. Things are done differently at Magnolia Dental Group, from taking more time to discuss treatment plans to building trust by building relationships.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

MTSU Professor Earns Statewide Award for STEM Advocacy for Underrepresented Groups

MTSU chemistry professor and Women in STEM Center Director Judith Iriarte-Gross is the 2022 recipient of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network Excellence in Advocacy Award. Iriarte-Gross received the honor Tuesday, May 10, during the organization’s annual awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, recognizing individuals for their efforts to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics. A Facebook posting by the organization thanked her “for all you do for underrepresented groups in STEM education.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Columbia State Honors Nine Anesthesia Technology Graduates in Pinning Ceremony

Columbia State Community College recently honored nine anesthesia technology graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Waymon L. Hickman Building. “Our graduates should be commended for meeting the challenges of a rigorous and demanding program,” said Sue Christian, Columbia State program director and assistant professor of anesthesia technology. “Columbia State’s anesthesia technology program has prepared these graduates to enter the field at a time of great demand for anesthesia technologists.”
COLUMBIA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Columbia, TN
Education
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
Columbia, TN
Society
Rutherford Source

Photos: Stones River National Battlefield Memorial Day Service

On Sunday there was a Memorial Day Service with guest speakers at Stones River Battlefield. The special guests included Blackman High School’s JROTC Color Guard, Chaplin William Earnshaw, Colonel Jefferey Gaylord, retired U.S. Army, and the 9th Kentucky Infantry, U.S.A. among many other veterans.
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: La Talatham

Mrs. La Talatham, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Talatham was born in Laos to the late Khanha and Chanpang Talatham. She was a homemaker to her family and a member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Emt#Advancement
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Nathaniel Cole Johnson

Nathaniel Cole Johnson passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, he was 11 years old. He is survived by his parents, Michael Johnson and his wife Olivia, Victoria Hirtzer Tetuan and her husband Jared; brother, Westin Johnson; sister, Chloe Johnson; grandparents, Jean and Eddie Macon, James Johnson, Doni Mayo and husband David Hodge, Rodney and Kelly Hirtzer, Scott and Jelaine Nodine; great grandparents, Sharon Hirtzer, Carolyn Bowman, and Ralph Barton; uncles, David Johnson, Clint Hirtzer and his wife Jenna, and Collier Nodine; aunts, Carrie Macon and her husband Jeremy Walker; Kate and Casey Eaves, Katie Macon, Natalie Macon, and Kaylynn Macon; cousins, Liam and Sadie Johnson, Luke and Oliver Eaves; his Tetuan and PCA families; and several other family and friends.
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: May 30, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Film Festival Hiring for Multiple Positions

Nashville Film Festival is currently seeking exceptional and motivated professionals to join their team for the 2022 season. This team will drive operational success, represent the NashFilm brand, and contribute to the overall mission of NashFilm’s nonprofit initiatives. Nashfilm is looking for organized, self-sufficient, and proactive candidates with strong...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Charities
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Dr. James ‘Jim’ Lea Jr.

Dr. James “Jim” Lea, Jr., Professor Emeritus, Middle Tennessee State University passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the age of 81. He was born on March 17, 1941, in Lebanon, Tennessee. Growing up in Birmingham, AL, and Lebanon, he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1959, valedictorian of his class. He received a B.S. degree in mathematics from Tennessee Tech in 1963 and an M.S. degree in mathematics from Tech in 1965, the first person to receive that degree.
Rutherford Source

Missing Person Found: Keaton Greene

MISSING PERSON BOLO CANCELED! 15-year-old Keaton Greene and her co-worker Kenneth Wilson have been found safe. They were located in Woodbury. Thanks everyone for sharing. Keaton Greene, 15, was reported missing by her mother on May 25. Greene works at Dairy Queen on Cason Lane and reportedly left with a...
WOODBURY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Robert Neil White Sr.

Robert Neil White, Sr., age 74 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior and his grandson on Thursday, May 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Tazewell, TN, he was the son of the late Jack and Virginia Ruth Minton White. Mr. White was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy