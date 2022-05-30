Columbia State Establishes Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship
Columbia State Community College Foundation recently established the Jason W. Dickey Memorial Scholarship. Dickey graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1998, where he then decided to pursue his dream of becoming a firefighter. He started as a reserve firefighter for Lawrenceburg Fire...
Columbia State Community College recently honored six medical lab technology graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Waymon L. Hickman Building. “This graduating class will have a meaningful impact,” said Lisa Harmon, Columbia State program director and instructor of medical laboratory technology. “Most already have jobs lined up. “With the critical shortage of techs already in the field, they will be much needed in today’s healthcare environment.”
Magnolia Dental Group held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 4005 Cedar Glades Drive, Unit C in Murfreesboro. As a locally owned and operated practice, more time is dedicated to patients in every aspect of care. Things are done differently at Magnolia Dental Group, from taking more time to discuss treatment plans to building trust by building relationships.
MTSU chemistry professor and Women in STEM Center Director Judith Iriarte-Gross is the 2022 recipient of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network Excellence in Advocacy Award. Iriarte-Gross received the honor Tuesday, May 10, during the organization’s annual awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, recognizing individuals for their efforts to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics. A Facebook posting by the organization thanked her “for all you do for underrepresented groups in STEM education.”
Columbia State Community College recently honored nine anesthesia technology graduates in a pinning ceremony in the Waymon L. Hickman Building. “Our graduates should be commended for meeting the challenges of a rigorous and demanding program,” said Sue Christian, Columbia State program director and assistant professor of anesthesia technology. “Columbia State’s anesthesia technology program has prepared these graduates to enter the field at a time of great demand for anesthesia technologists.”
On Sunday there was a Memorial Day Service with guest speakers at Stones River Battlefield. The special guests included Blackman High School’s JROTC Color Guard, Chaplin William Earnshaw, Colonel Jefferey Gaylord, retired U.S. Army, and the 9th Kentucky Infantry, U.S.A. among many other veterans.
Dr. James Sullivan — or Jimmy, as most call him — has strong roots in Rutherford County. He attended Walter Hill Elementary School for grades K-8 and graduated from Oakland High School. He will now lead the district as the next Director of Schools for Rutherford County, after...
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (May 31, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin – purchased late last year by Holladay Properties with plans to make the property a national model for adaptive reuse – has released two renderings of the upcoming Grand Hall renovation, where the overall renovation of the 10-building campus will begin in a few weeks.
Mrs. La Talatham, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Talatham was born in Laos to the late Khanha and Chanpang Talatham. She was a homemaker to her family and a member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.
Nathaniel Cole Johnson passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, he was 11 years old. He is survived by his parents, Michael Johnson and his wife Olivia, Victoria Hirtzer Tetuan and her husband Jared; brother, Westin Johnson; sister, Chloe Johnson; grandparents, Jean and Eddie Macon, James Johnson, Doni Mayo and husband David Hodge, Rodney and Kelly Hirtzer, Scott and Jelaine Nodine; great grandparents, Sharon Hirtzer, Carolyn Bowman, and Ralph Barton; uncles, David Johnson, Clint Hirtzer and his wife Jenna, and Collier Nodine; aunts, Carrie Macon and her husband Jeremy Walker; Kate and Casey Eaves, Katie Macon, Natalie Macon, and Kaylynn Macon; cousins, Liam and Sadie Johnson, Luke and Oliver Eaves; his Tetuan and PCA families; and several other family and friends.
Nashville Film Festival is currently seeking exceptional and motivated professionals to join their team for the 2022 season. This team will drive operational success, represent the NashFilm brand, and contribute to the overall mission of NashFilm’s nonprofit initiatives. Nashfilm is looking for organized, self-sufficient, and proactive candidates with strong...
MTSU’s Blake Osborn, outdoor pursuits coordinator for Middle Tennessee Outdoor Pursuits, or MTOP, knew True Blue students were interested in a university fishing program, and the slowdown during the pandemic allowed him to pursue it. “We also started collaborating with Abundant Life Adventure Club, made for Black professionals and...
Dr. James “Jim” Lea, Jr., Professor Emeritus, Middle Tennessee State University passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the age of 81. He was born on March 17, 1941, in Lebanon, Tennessee. Growing up in Birmingham, AL, and Lebanon, he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1959, valedictorian of his class. He received a B.S. degree in mathematics from Tennessee Tech in 1963 and an M.S. degree in mathematics from Tech in 1965, the first person to receive that degree.
Rebecah Ann “Peggy” Vance Wilson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, she was 92 years old. She was born in Cannon County, TN to the late James H. Vance and Elizabeth Jones Vance. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by...
The Mulehouse, located at 812 South High St in downtown Columbia, TN, celebrated their inclusion as a premier music venue on the Tennessee Music Pathways with a dedication ceremony. Led by owners Blair and Eric Garner with community leaders and Mulehouse fans in attendance, the new official location sign was unveiled in front of The Mulehouse.
Movies Under the Stars will begin on June 6th with Encanto at Barfield Crescent Park (697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128) The movies are free for all ages! Concessions will be available to purchase. Bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs. For more information click HERE or contact Leslie Wright, 615-893-7439,...
MISSING PERSON BOLO CANCELED! 15-year-old Keaton Greene and her co-worker Kenneth Wilson have been found safe. They were located in Woodbury. Thanks everyone for sharing. Keaton Greene, 15, was reported missing by her mother on May 25. Greene works at Dairy Queen on Cason Lane and reportedly left with a...
Robert Neil White, Sr., age 74 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior and his grandson on Thursday, May 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Tazewell, TN, he was the son of the late Jack and Virginia Ruth Minton White. Mr. White was...
Get your hard hats on and gear up for some big time fun with some oversized toys at the Kids Construction Fun Festival on Saturday, June 4th from 10 am – 5 pm at Lucky Ladd Farms (4374 Rocky Glade Farms Eagleville, Tennessee 37060)!. A special construction site will...
