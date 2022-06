Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our week got off to a hot and humid start for Memorial Day as temperatures rose into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Thankfully we did see lots of sunshine, which made for a beautiful day and that can really be expected for our Tuesday as well. Some slight changes are on the way though as a few isolated showers and storms return to the forecast for some this afternoon, with better rain opportunities for Wednesday. A summer like pattern is building in and with a disturbance approaching from the north our rain chances look to increase just a little.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO