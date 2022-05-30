ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Boat Capsizes in Colorado, Leaving One Dead, Another Missing

By Chloe Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A huge search is underway to find a missing man, after one body was recovered from Lake Pueblo and a child was airlifted to hospital with serious...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

67-year-old took big fall onto ledge in fatal accident at Colorado park

Additional details have been released related to the rock climber that died at Colorado National Monument in western Colorado after a fall on Saturday, April 30. The climber was identified as 67-year-old Andrew Whiteside of Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland. Whiteside was climbing on Otto's Route (5.8+) with two friends when the accident...
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Man Charged After Boat Crash Leaves 5 Dead

A Georgia man has been charged with boating under the influence after a fatal accident left five people dead Saturday morning. Authorities say the boats were traveling in opposite directions on the Wilmington River when they collided. Savannah resident Mark Christopher Stegall, 45, has been arrested, local CBS affiliate WTOC reports, as Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources and Chatham County Marine Patrol lead the investigation. Authorities have identified the victims, which include four members of the same family: Calvary Day School faculty member Christopher David Leffler, 51; his wife Lori Lynn Leffler, 50; their sons Zachary, 23, and Nathan Leffler, 17; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37. It’s not yet clear whether Stegall caused the crash, local ABC affiliate WJCL reports.
SAVANNAH, GA
OutThere Colorado

Tree falls on man in Colorado, killing him

A recent death in Mesa County may serve as a reminder to proceed with caution when it comes to conducting yard work during windy days. According to a representative from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an individual was killed when a tree landed on them last Wednesday. This accident occurred on a windy day while the person was cutting down a tree. While the wind may have been a factor, it was not determined to be the sole cause of the accident. ...
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
People

2 People Found Dead, 11 Others Injured After Boating Accident in Colorado

Two people were found dead following a boating accident on Lake Pueblo in Colorado that left 11 others injured, according to authorities. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified Joshua Prindle, 30, and Jessica Prindle, 38, as the two victims who died when the boat they were on capsized Sunday on Lake Pueblo.
9NEWS

2 children reported missing in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders." Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen...
THORNTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Capsized#Lake Pueblo State Park#Accident
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

Body Of Woman Missing After Boat Capsized Was Found Near Mule Key

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a woman who had been reported missing was found near Mule Key. Jewel Hammond, 28, was reported missing to Coast Guard Sector Key West on Wednesday, after the dinghy she and another person were in capsized the night before. A search was conducted and on Friday a good Samaritan spotted a body about 200 yards east of Mule Key. The body was confirmed to be that of Hammond. “On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to Jewel’s family and loved ones,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, commanding officer, Sector Key West.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Air traffic controller, 36, dies and five battle their injuries after small plane smashes into a BRIDGE in Miami and bursts into flames in horror crash that wiped out a minivan

A Miami air traffic controller was killed when a small plane he was on crashed into a car on a bridge and burst into flames. Authorities say Narciso Torres, 36, died when the single-engine Cessna 172 he was on lost engine power and crashed, hitting a minivan with three people inside at around 1pm on Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Man Ducks Behind A Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Charging Bull Moose

Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s a handful of animals you don’t want to be in an open field with, and a big bull moose is one of them. And if you get to close, unlike most other […] The post Colorado Man Ducks Behind A Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Charging Bull Moose first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Police snipers surround alligator-infested Florida pond after deadly car crash

One person has died after a car carrying two people crashed into a retention pond, prompting a daring underwater rescue from first responders as police stood watch with long guns onshore looking out for alligators. The crash took place in Florida on Friday when a blue Toyota minivan was moving south on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said that shortly before 12pm the vehicle was exiting to head west when the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning right on the exit ramp. The car flipped over before entering the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
972K+
Followers
95K+
Post
847M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy