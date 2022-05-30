Is It Ever OK to Say 'Happy Memorial Day'? Americans Split Over Sentiment

The U.S. Navy is allowing hundreds of sailors to leave the USS George Washington this week following a string of deaths aboard the docked aircraft carrier. In April, three sailors assigned to the ship were found dead in less than a week, with two of them confirmed to have died by suicide, PEOPLE previously reported. Four other deaths — for a total of seven — have occurred aboard the ship within the last year, according to CNN.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 28 DAYS AGO