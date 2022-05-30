Is It Ever OK to Say 'Happy Memorial Day'? Americans Split Over Sentiment
Americans remain divided over whether "Happy Memorial Day" is an appropriate phrase to use to mark the day of national...www.newsweek.com
Americans remain divided over whether "Happy Memorial Day" is an appropriate phrase to use to mark the day of national...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1