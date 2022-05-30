ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Created Memorial Day? Origin and Debate About Birthplace Explained

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs estimates there are approximately 25 places that have been named in connection with the origin of Memorial...

The Independent

Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on Monday 30 May, in honour of those who have lost their lives serving in the US military.The holiday, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Across the country, people wear red poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and participate in parades. This is everything you need...
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
Daily Mail

'The Air Force is looking for somebody of white complexion': US military officials investigate racist text message overlooking a black senior airman for a promotion

U.S. military officials have opened an investigation into an alleged text message exchange in which a black senior airman was told he was not being considered for a promotion because 'the Air Force is looking for somebody of white complexion'. The texts, posted on a U.S. Air Force news page...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
People

More Than 200 Sailors Leave the USS George Washington After Multiple Deaths Aboard Ship

The U.S. Navy is allowing hundreds of sailors to leave the USS George Washington this week following a string of deaths aboard the docked aircraft carrier. In April, three sailors assigned to the ship were found dead in less than a week, with two of them confirmed to have died by suicide, PEOPLE previously reported. Four other deaths — for a total of seven — have occurred aboard the ship within the last year, according to CNN.
The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
InsideHook

Which State Drinks the Most Beer?

Thanks to changes in legislation passed by Congress in 2017 to assist small brewers, the number of breweries in the United States has grown by nearly 400% over the past decade and Americans can now select from more than 20,000 beer brands when they have a hankering for a cold one.
