Here’s what’s open (and closed) on Memorial Day 2022

Summer, officially, doesn’t begin until June 21, but in most people’s minds, Memorial Day marks the seasonal transition. Cookouts, a short workweek, and vacations are common. And many retailers use the day to eke out a few more dollars before people focus on outdoor fun.

Not every store is following that path, however. And while you’re not likely to want to take care of an issue involving the government on a day off, that’s not really an option on this holiday, which is meant to honor American soldiers who have died in military service

Here's a comprehensive look at which stores are open and closed and which services are available on Memorial Day 2022.

Are banks open on Memorial Day 2022?

They’re not. Memorial Day is a bank holiday, so you won't be able to make a counter deposit or withdrawal. But ATM machines, as always, are available if you need to get cash or make a deposit into your account.

Is the post office open on Memorial Day 2022?

Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service is closed, and no mail delivery will take place. UPS and FedEx also observe the holiday, though UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical are still available. FedEx will suspend Express service the Sunday before Memorial Day and Ground, Ground Economy, and Freight service for the two days before the holiday. Select FedEx Office stores will be open with modified hours.

Is the stock market open on Memorial Day 2022?

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and bond markets are all closed.

Which department stores are closed on Memorial Day 2022?

While most stores are open, the labor shortage could mean that several locally owned small businesses will choose to take the day off. And some major retailers also give their employees a break. Most notably, Costco will be closed.

Which department stores are open on Memorial Day 2022?

Bass Pro Shops - Open on Memorial Day

Bed Bath & Beyond - Open on Memorial Day

Belk - Open on Memorial Day

Cabella's - Open on Memorial Day

CVS - Open on Memorial Day

Dillards - Open on Memorial Day

Home Depot - Open on Memorial Day

Ikea - Open on Memorial Day

J.C. Penney - Open on Memorial Day

Kmart - Open on Memorial Day

Kohl's - Most stores are open.

Lowe's - Open on Memorial Day

Macy's - Open on Memorial Day

Michael's - Open on Memorial Day

Old Navy - Open on Memorial Day

Rite Aid - Open on Memorial Day

Target - Open on Memorial Day

T.J. Maxx - Closed Sunday

Walgreens - Open on Memorial Day

Walmart - Supercenters remain open 24 hours.

Which grocery stores are open on Memorial Day 2022?

Since Memorial Day is often the start of cookout season, grocers are on standby to help restock when you run out of buns, corn, or chips. However, it’s always wise to check first to ensure they don't have reduced hours.

Aldi - Open on Memorial Day

Bi-Lo - Open on Memorial Day

Food Lion - Open on Memorial Day

Harris Teeter - Open on Memorial Day

Ingles - Open on Memorial Day

Kroger - Open on Memorial Day

Publix - Open on Memorial Day

Safeway - Open on Memorial Day

ShopRite - Open on Memorial Day

Stop and Shop - Open on Memorial Day

Trader Joe's - Open on Memorial Day

Wegman's - Open on Memorial Day

Whole Foods - Open on Memorial Day

Winn-Dixie - Open on Memorial Day