Photos: Arrival on the Green

The town of Darien, Connecticut might soon add a fancy lot to its property list. According to The Wall Street Journal, officials representing the Connecticut town signed a contract to purchase Great Island, which is located just 50 miles outside Manhattan. The agreement would be for over $100 million, and it would include the entire island and its many luxurious amenities. For now, the purchase process is still ongoing, and there will be other layers of approvals to be met before the sale to the town of Darien is finalized. The town has not yet announced how it plans to use the property.

DARIEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO