Photos: Arrival on the Green

MONROE, CT — United Methodist Church of Monroe will host its annual paper shredding fundraiser in the Rite Aid parking lot, 435 Main St., on Saturday, June 11, giving people an opportunity to destroy old personal documents and records safely. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until...
STAMFORD — Mayor Caroline Simmons and her husband, former Republican state Sen. Art Linares, have bought a house in Shippan for $2.25 million. Simmons and Linares previously had a home in the Turn of River-Newfield area, within the district Simmons represented as a member of the state House. They bought their house there for $885,000 in 2018 and recently sold it for about $1.2 million.
MONROE, CT — Work crews from Frontier are installing fiber optic cable throughout town for its broadband internet service, and the work is expected to continue into this summer. “Town officials and I recently met with Frontier representatives, who advised us that residents may see even more Frontier trucks...
The State of Connecticut has scheduled a milling and resurfacing project for Route 1 from the Hammonasset Connector to the Clinton town starting on June 5, 2022. The tentative start date for the MILLING portion of this project is scheduled to begin the night of Sunday, June 5, 2022, continue for approximately two (2) nights of work ending the morning of Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
TRUMBULL — Coyotes have been spotted throughout Trumbull in recent weeks, and the town animal control officer is urging residents to take necessary precautions — including leashing their dogs. “It seems like we’ve been getting a lot of coyote calls,” said Lynn DellaBianca, Trumbull’s animal control officer. “They...
A new restaurant is planned for a vacant commercial space on Elm Street, documents show. Floor plans submitted to Planning & Zoning show a 21-table restaurant with a 15-seat bar at 105 Elm St., most recently accessories retailer FatFace. The proposal for the commercial space has received a letter of...
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Memorial Day brought summer-like temperatures to Connecticut and with it a boost in foot traffic at shoreline businesses. “We’ve done numbers that we can’t even imagine, said Richard Fenwick, who started Fenwick Ice Cream Co. in Old Saybrook with his son 5 years ago. “If this is the kickoff, I can’t even imagine what the summer’s going to be like. It’s been that great.”
MONROE, CT — Monroe Congregational Church will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its annual Strawberry Festival on church grounds and the green on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19. The event is popular for its assortment of sweet homemade strawberry jams, shortcakes, smoothies and baked goods. Venders sell...
A bear has been sighted in Middletown, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The sightings were reported near Middletown-Lincroft Road and Green Meadows Boulevard, initial reports said. Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said, "We are getting some reports but I don’t believe that anything has been confirmed or that...
Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time for a cook out and many were at Pelham Bay Park to do just that. Pelham Bay Park is one of the few parks in the Bronx in which barbecuing is allowed. Other parks that also allow activity include Van Cortlandt Park, Claremont Park and Barretto Point Park.
TORRINGTON — A big crowd of residents gathered on the sidewalks along South Main and Main streets Monday for the city’s annual Memorial Day parade. Many of this year’s participants were children — from Little League, Boy and Girl Scouts, Torrington cheer, Torrington Middle School, Torrington High School band and football, and Brooker Memorial. All along the route, parents could be heard calling to their kids, clapping and cheering.
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Just in time for the hot summer days is a chance to cruise the Connecticut shoreline in style and have a whole lot of fun. “This is where you want to be. It’s summer, when you have a group, when you want to party, this is the place,” said Colin Caplan with Pedal Cruise Connecticut.
(WFSB) - A number of state parks closed to new visitors on Monday after their parking lots filled to capacity. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a list to its Twitter feed. The list, as of 3:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, included:. Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury.
ANSONIA – If things that go bump in the night, possessed dolls and other supernatural stuff raises the hair on the back of your neck, then mark your calendar this summer for the ParaConn sequel. ParaConn II, dubbed Connecticut’s “first and original” paranormal convention, is scheduled to make its...
FARMINGTON, Conn. — A bear on the prowl for a sweet snack took a Connecticut homeowner by surprise this week. The animal wandered into a Farmington home owner's garage and stole a container of chocolate milk. Owner John Kelly posted a video on his Facebook page of the bear...
The town of Darien, Connecticut might soon add a fancy lot to its property list. According to The Wall Street Journal, officials representing the Connecticut town signed a contract to purchase Great Island, which is located just 50 miles outside Manhattan. The agreement would be for over $100 million, and it would include the entire island and its many luxurious amenities. For now, the purchase process is still ongoing, and there will be other layers of approvals to be met before the sale to the town of Darien is finalized. The town has not yet announced how it plans to use the property.
SHELTON — Residents faced with increased property values through the revaluation will see a reduction in the city’s mill rate. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting May 26, approved a $129 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year which includes a mill rate of 17.47, or more than 4.5 mills less than the current year.
A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included George's Coney Island as the top choice for Massachusetts. "George's Coney Island is known for its traditional hot...
Hundreds of art connoseiurs packed Main Street Sunday afternoon as the final hours of the Westport Fine Arts Festival dwindled. After rains yesterday, local and visiting artists were excited to have the sun and busy foot traffic to end their selling weekend. WestportLocal.com photo.
Sinking your teeth into a fresh-picked beautiful, red, juicy strawberry is synonymous with the start of summer! There are two farms where you can PYO strawberries that are a short(ish) drive from Ridgefield. Jones Family Farm in Shelton (about 45 minutes from Ridgefield) The strawberry season begins Thursday, June 2....
