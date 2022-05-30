ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rockabilly legend and The Band associate Ronnie Hawkins dies aged 87

By Will Richards
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins, an early mentor of The Band, has died aged 87. The news was confirmed by his wife Wanda, revealing that Hawkins died early yesterday morning (May 29). Talking to CBC, Wanda said: “He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever.”. Born in...

www.nme.com

Comments / 2

American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Featured Johnny Cash

The name Johnny Cash is as American as apple pie. The songwriter and performer’s voice and look are stitched into the fabric of the country as much as the stars and stripes are. And while he has a long catalog unto himself, he’s also been a featured artist on...
MUSIC
Variety

Alan White, Drummer for Yes and John Lennon, Dies at 72

Click here to read the full article. Alan White, longtime drummer of progressive-rock titans Yes who also played with John Lennon and George Harrison, died Thursday at his Seattle home after a short illness, his family and the band reported on social media. No further details were immediately announced; he was 72. His family added in a Facebook post: “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him.” While best known for his...
SEATTLE, WA
