ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

This film is blowing up the Netflix top 10 and it is actually good

By Duncan Bell
T3
T3
 2 days ago

The Netflix Top 10 is an absolute hotbed of so-so films. A lot of them, we've never even heard of, before the Netflix algorithm brought them to the attention of the world's entertainment-hungry masses. It's now almost a cliché to say that the top-rated movies on the streaming channel are 'not popular with critics', which is often a more diplomatic way of saying, 'It's crap and you won't remember anything about it, 10 minutes after it ends.'

Frequently this content isn't even especially popular with the people racking up all those viewing hours. The Rebel Wilson 'old woman pretends to be a high school girl but not in a creepy way' nostalgia movie Senior Year , has been watched for millions upon millions of hours, but seemingly largely by people who concluded, 'Well, that was fine; I didn't hate it. Now for some Taco Bell.' Reflecting this, the audience score for Senior Year is 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, although the critics' score is a somewhat harsher 27%.

Imagine my surprise, then, to find that the current UK Netflix top 10 includes a film that I think is actually good , and which even has Academy Awards to its name. Pretty shocking, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Omxx_0fuaRU0X00

The movie, directed by Martin Scorsese (left) stars Leonardo DiCaprio (right) and a large poster of Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon) (Image credit: Getty)

The Departed: officially arrived on Netflix

The film in question is Martin Scorsese's The Departed , starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and 'Marky' Mark Wahlberg, sadly without his 'funky bunch' on this occasion.

The Departed sits a little oddly in Scorsese's CV. It is a highly entertaining potboiler of a film, heavily based on the Hong Kong actioner Infernal Affairs . It's a movie which most Scorcese fans like a lot but wouldn't consider to be quite out of his very top drawer. That being said, it is also the film that he finally won the best director Oscar for, having been cruelly snubbed for several rather better films, most notably Goodfellas and Raging Bull . The 2006 film also won best picture at the same Academy Awards, and two more Oscar's for best editing and 'best adapted screenplay', whatever that is.

While it may not quite be an all-time classic, The Departed is a tense and thrilling undercover cop movie, pitting DiCaprio against mob kingpin Jack Nicholson and corrupt policemen who are meant to be on his side. Nicholson's acting in this couldn't be described as his most subtle work ever, but overall it's a great ensemble piece, and Scorcese directs the film with his customary aplomb. All of his trademarks are in place, from morally compromised characters to lashings of extreme violence and swearing. The Departed is about as far removed from Senior Year as it's possible to get – it is very watchable throughout, but laughs and pratfalls are thin on the ground. Okay, I haven't actually watched Senior Year but I am assuming these films are just not all that similar, unless in her movie, Rebel Wilson is repeatedly betrayed and a sweary bloodbath ensues, with semi-hilarious consequences.

I have no idea why this movie has suddenly leapt up the rankings to sit at #5 in the UK Netflix top 10, but it's a pleasant and unusual surprise to actually be able to say 'That film that's mysteriously suddenly in the Netflix top 10? I can wholeheartedly recommend that one.'

Probably by tomorrow it will have been replaced by a film called something like Oops, I Pooped My Pants , starring Katherine Heigel, so let's enjoy it while it lasts.

Comments / 0

Related
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Martin Scorsese
TheWrap

The 5 Best New Netflix Shows to Watch in May 2022

Looking for a new Netflix show to watch? You’ve come to the right place. May sees the return of some of the streaming service’s biggest shows, as well as the debut of some brand new binge-worthy series that just may become Netflix staples in the not too distant future. Peruse our picks for the best new shows to watch on Netflix in May 2022 below.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

New HBO Max Movies and Shows This Month (May 2022)

The best new shows and movies on HBO Max in May are admittedly front-loaded at the beginning of the month. In just a few weeks, we've already been blessed with Colin Firth and Toni Collette in the true crime drama The Staircase and the second season of the great comedy about comedy, Hacks. Plus, we still have the ongoing seasons of late-April series The Flight Attendant, We Own This City, and Barry. That's the good news!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blowing Up#Taco Bell#Rotten Tomatoes#Academy Awards
thedigitalfix.com

Jaws star becomes police chief where the movie was originally filmed

In a wonderful case of synchronicity, an actor from Jaws has become the police chief of the town where the Steven Spielberg movie was filmed. Jonathan Searle – who played one of the young pranksters who wore a fake fin, and terrorised the beachgoers of Amity Island – was recently offered the job of police chief in Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Armageddon Time’ Cinematographer Darius Khondji Delivers Cannes Masterclass: ‘It’s Just So Sexy To Shoot On Film’

Click here to read the full article. Revered cinematographer Darius Khondji loves to shoot on film but has made his peace with digital, he revealed in a masterclass at Cannes on Thursday. “It’s just so sexy to shoot on film, the texture is beautiful, it looks great on skin tones,” Khondji said. Khondji said that digital can be very beautiful too but it can make make cinematographers lazy. Khondji’s first experience of shooting digitally was on Nicolas Winding Refn’s Amazon Prime Video series “Too Old to Die Young.” He initially thought that the series would be shot on film, because...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

This mysterious thriller has Netflix fans on the edges of their seats

Netflix’s selection of movies has always been a bit of a mixed bag, with its Top 10 list generally dominated by random thirty-party titles, the streamer’s sometimes oddball original films, and new titles that rocket up the list as soon as they land on Netflix. The #1 title on the list in the US at the moment? Disappearance at Clifton Hill, a thriller released in 2020 starring Tuppence Middleton that managed to pull off the not-insignificant feat of supplanting Tom Cruise’s original Top Gun movie in the top spot.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Jodie Foster Cast in True Detective Season 4, First Plot Details Released

The next season of HBO's True Detective just courted a major star. On Thursday, it was announced that Oscar-winning actress and director Jodie Foster will star in and executive produce the long-gestating upcoming fourth season of the series. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Foster joined the project "following a prolonged round of negotiations," and that the season technically still remains in the development stage, but that Foster's casting should help greenlight it. Additionally, the reporting revealed the first official details surrounding Season 4, which was previously reported to be subtitled Night Country.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Maestro’: First Look At Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan In Netflix’s Leonard Bernstein Biopic Produced By Martin Scorsese & Steven Spielberg

Click here to read the full article. Here are your striking first look images of Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Netflix biopic Maestro. In his first directorial effort since A Star Is Born, Cooper stars with fellow Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke. Cooper is legendary Broadway composer Bernstein and Mulligan plays his wife Felicia Montealegre. Producers are Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Bradley Cooper, Fred Berner and Amy Durning. Production began in recent months and the movie is expected to release in 2023. Cooper co-wrote the script with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer. The drama spans more than 30...
NFL
GeekyGadgets

New Disney Pinocchio film starring Tom Hanks premiers September 8th 2022

Disney has released a new trailer for its upcoming live action retelling of the story of Pinocchio the wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Directed by Robert Zemeckis from a screenplay by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz the remake of Walt Disney’s 1940 animated film of the same name, stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is This The End of Netflix’s Blank Check Art House Films?

The 22 Most Anticipated Streaming Movies of 2022, From ‘Knives Out 2’ To ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. Over the last five years, Netflix has lured many an auteur director to its studio. Names like Martin Scorsese, Jane Campion, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón, David Fincher, Ava Duvernay, Bong Joon-ho, Noah Baumbach, and many more have been convinced to make movies that the majority of audiences would watch not in a theater, but on a TV or computer screen in their living room. How did the company convince such purist filmmakers to come to the land of streams? With money, of course.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Ray Liotta: 10 Roles That Made Him a Great, Irreplaceable Actor

Click here to read the full article. He specialized in tough guys — cops, crooks, convicts, killers, and guys who immediately gave you the impression they’d seen and/or started their share of shit. But Ray Liotta was an actor with soul even when he played a legion of broken men who’d lost theirs, and the star — who passed away today at the age of 67 — had a range that went far beyond mobsters, madmen and maniacs. Name someone else who could easily pull off the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson, the gangster-movie version of Candide, a Rat Pack-era...
CELEBRITIES
T3

T3

76
Followers
103
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy