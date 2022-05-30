Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-02 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Brookings The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. Big Sioux River near Bruce affecting Brookings County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Big Sioux River near Bruce. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, the lower banks on the left side of the river overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. Fld Observed Location Stg Stg Day/Time Big Sioux River Bruce 8.0 8.0 Wed 11 AM

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO