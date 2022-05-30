ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Carolina and New York face off in game 7 of the second round

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -150, Rangers +128; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in game seven of the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won 5-2 in the last meeting. Filip Chytil led the Rangers with two goals.

Carolina has gone 54-20-8 overall with a 13-8-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a +77 scoring differential, with 277 total goals scored and 200 conceded.

New York has a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 52-24-6 record overall. The Rangers have gone 19-6-2 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: out (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: out (lower body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).

Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Canadiens sign head coach St. Louis to 3-year extension

MONTREAL (AP) — Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis officially became the 32nd head coach in Montreal Canadiens’ history after signing a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, nearly four months after being named interim coach. St. Louis, 46, took over from Dominique Ducharme, who was fired on Feb....
NHL
