ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mets host the Nationals on 5-game home win streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Washington Nationals (18-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (32-17, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (2-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -188, Nationals +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals.

New York has gone 16-8 in home games and 32-17 overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .333.

Washington has a 9-13 record on the road and an 18-31 record overall. The Nationals are 13-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil is fifth on the Mets with a .317 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI. Pete Alonso is 14-for-37 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 10 doubles and nine home runs for the Nationals. Nelson Cruz is 16-for-36 with five doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .299 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Mets option Dominic Smith to Triple-A amid struggles

One of the reasons the New York Mets designated eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano for assignment earlier this month was so individuals such as first baseman and outfielder Dominic Smith could receive additional at-bats and playing time. Smith has struggled mightily since that move, though, and the Mets made a tough yet necessary decision ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Washington Nationals.
MLB
numberfire.com

Mets' Nick Plummer riding pine Tuesday

New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Plummer homered in each of his first two starts in the majors, but the Mets are holding the lefty hitter out of Tuesday's lineup versus the Nationals' southpaw. Jeff McNeil is moving to left field in place of Plummer and hitting sixth while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Astros -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Oakland is 20-31 overall and 7-19 at home. The Athletics have gone 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs. Houston is 31-18 overall and...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
FOX Sports

Astros take 3-game road win streak into game against the Athletics

LINE: Astros -221, Athletics +182; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak. Oakland has a 7-20 record at home and a 20-32 record overall. The Athletics have a 6-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika sitting for Mets on Monday

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika is being replaced behind the plate by TOmas Nido versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 33 plate appearances this season, Mazeika has a .188 batting average with a .563...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Updates: Brandon Nimmo, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

NEW YORK -- Several banged up New York Mets players appear to be trending in the right direction towards returning to the club. Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo, who has not played since Friday, May 27 due to a sprained wrist, is out of the lineup again on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals. However, manager Buck Showalter says he had a good day, his wrist has improved and he is expected to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday or Thursday. Nimmo will likely be available off the bench on Tuesday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Sean Doolittle
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Travis Jankowski
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Seth Romero
Person
Stephen Strasburg
Yardbarker

Jacob deGrom 'doing good,' will join Mets on road trip

The red-hot New York Mets entered Wednesday afternoon's home game against the Washington Nationals sitting at 34-17 despite two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and right-hander Tylor Megill all being sidelined with injuries. Before Wednesday's contest, Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Angels look to break 6-game losing streak, take on the Yankees

LINE: Yankees -168, Angels +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels aim to stop their six-game skid with a victory against the New York Yankees. New York has an 18-7 record in home games and a 34-15 record overall. The Yankees rank second in the majors with 69 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

923K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy