Towns to mark Memorial Day with ceremonies, wreaths, parades

By Cape Cod Times staff
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
Towns from one end of Cape Cod to the other will today remember and honor those who served and gave their lives in war with Memorial Day observances.

Here's where you can join gatherings that will include music, prayers, wreaths, speeches, readings, and honors by veterans and children.

Eastham

Eastham will hold a Memorial Day observance at 9 a.m. today on the Windmill Green across from Town Hall (2500 State Highway, or Route 6) to, officials said, “express our eternal gratitude for those women and men who unselfishly gave their lives while serving our country around the world during wartime.”

The ceremony will include master of ceremony Brad Sutton; remarks and readings by Jamie Demetri and Dave Schropfer; music by singer Mozelle Andrulot and trumpeter Kami Lyle; and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Deputy Fire Chief Lisa Albino.

All town flags flown at half-staff will be raised to full height at noon Monday, and the town will observe a national moment of silence at 3 p.m.

Harwich

A ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. today at Brooks Park at 1 Oak St. in Harwich Center. The event will include music by the town band and more, an invocation and a guest speaker.

Provincetown

Provincetown residents and visitors are invited to participate in Memorial Day ceremonies at 10 a.m. today at the Civil War Monument at Provincetown Cemetery, off Cemetery Road. There will be an honor guard from the United States Coast Guard, Station Provincetown and Provincetown Police Department, with Jim Keefe as master of ceremonies.

The ceremony will involve music and the placing of a Memorial Wreath by Thomas Steele, from the American Legion, and Craig Boutilier, from the Veterans of Foreign Wars. There will be a similar ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Doughboy Statue at Town Hall, 260 Commercial St., with the Provincetown Select Board members expected to attend.

Falmouth

Falmouth will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. today in front of the Falmouth Public Library at 300 Main St. The ceremony will include prayers, performances by school bands, a keynote speaker, and more.

Sandwich

The town of Sandwich will host a “Memorial Day Remembrance” ceremony at 10 a.m. today at Sandwich Public Library, 142 Main St. The event will feature state Rep. Steven Xiarhos as a keynote speaker, as well as the Clark-Haddad American Legion Post 188, Commander Ray Tourville, Sandwich officials, veterans and military families.

Orleans

A ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. today at the Town Cove, then participants will march up Main Street to Veterans Park at the corner of Main Street and Route 28. There will be speakers and an honor guard from town police and fire departments.

Chatham

The town of Chatham Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. today at the Chatham Community Center at 702 Main St.

Plans are for fife and drum players to lead people from the community center to Chase Park below the Godfrey Windmill for an 11 a.m. dedication of the American Revolutionary War Memorial. The windmill will be open to the public after the dedication.

Dennis

Dennis will hold a Memorial Day Observance Ceremony at 10 a.m. today at Merrill Park, at 100 Route 28 in West Dennis. The ceremony will feature veterans, guest speaker state Rep. Tim Whelan (R-Barnstable), the Rev. Josh Crowell, town officials, a vocalist from Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School, and members of local scouting troops. There will be a special tribute in memory of Walter von Hone, who died March 8 at age 95, and who initiated and participated in Memorial Day celebrations in Dennis since 1990.

Mashpee

The town will honor and pay tribute to fallen heroes with a ceremony at 10 a.m. today at the Mashpee Community Park, 13 Great Neck Road North.

Yarmouth

The town of Yarmouth will hold its outdoor traditional Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. today, rain or shine, at Yarmouth Town Hall, 1146 Route 28, South Yarmouth. The 45-minute ceremony will include guest speaker Jesse Brown, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who started the Plymouth-based non-profit Heidrea For Heroes that supports returning veterans. Other participants will include representatives from the school and community.

Brewster

The holiday will be observed at noon today at the Brewster Council on Aging, 1673 Main St., with music, and presentations by members of the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and town police and fire departments.

Barnstable

The Centerville Civic Association will present a Memorial Day Parade that will begin at noon today at the Centerville Recreation Building parking lot and proceed along Main Street to Memorial Square at the corner of Park Street and Main.

Participants will include veterans, Cub and Boy Scout Troops 54, the Barnstable High School Marching Band and the Barnstable Police Department Color Guard. The Boy Scouts will place wreaths on the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and Afghanistan/Iraq memorials. Information: https://www.facebook.com/02632Civic/.

