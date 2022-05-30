ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haledon, NJ

Veterans' posts are failing everywhere. How did this NJ man triple membership in his?

By Philip DeVencentis, NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago

NORTH HALEDON — George Van Der Wall could have taken the easy road and simply watched as the local veterans' post went under.

Instead, the Navy veteran took on a mission that very few people in the country seem to be willing to attempt.

The sailor bailed out a sinking ship — saving North Haledon American Legion Post 428 from a likely demise by almost tripling its dues-paying membership in the first year that he was its commander.

And Van Der Wall, a lifelong resident of the borough, has maintained that solid interest in the organization to this day.

"Everything has to do with the approach," said Van Der Wall, 76, who repaired forklifts, pallet jacks and soda trucks as a mechanic for The Coca-Cola Co. for 32 years. "It's a desire to do the right thing — I can't let this post, in this town, fail."

Van Der Wall spent hours last week sitting at a folding table at the entrance to The Fresh Grocer, a supermarket on High Mountain Road, taking cash donations and then handing poppies to friendly passersby.

As the incoming shoppers stuffed bills into a jar, he thanked them. They, in turn, thanked him for his wartime service.

That money will go to charities supported by Legionnaires across the state, and among the chief beneficiaries are ailing children, particularly those in need of lifesaving organ transplants.

But this would not be possible, veterans say, without strong membership in local posts like the one on High Mountain Road in North Haledon.

"I can't commend the commander enough for the outstanding job he did in recruiting new members," said Mayor Randy George. "I don't think anything is more important than honoring our veterans."

Van Der Wall, who served aboard the USS Nicholas, a destroyer, during the Vietnam War, became commander of the local post when its former leader, Dulio "Al" Alvino, an Army veteran of World War II, died in March 2019.

The local post was in a precarious spot. With 17 members, it teetered on the brink of collapse. A minimum of 15 members is required for a post to keep its charter.

Van Der Wall worked two days per week at the time in the borough's recycling yard, and he tried to round up new members during his shifts.

"Whether I knew them personally, or not — it didn't matter," Van Der Wall said. "I walked up to everyone, and I said, 'Are you a veteran?' It's like a sales pitch. I said, 'We're really in desperate need of membership to keep this post alive.' "

Six years before that, Van Der Wall was the one who was approached at the recycling yard. A fellow veteran asked him to give a reason why he was not involved in the local post.

"I couldn't give him one, so he says, 'Here — here's your membership paper,' " Van Der Wall recalled of their conversation.

Michael Barr, 72, is among many veterans who drove to the recycling yard to do a chore and, after being approached by Van Der Wall, went home as a member of the local post.

"I was kind of flattered that I was asked," said Barr, a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War who was aboard the USS Lexington, an aircraft carrier.

He did not have to twist the arm of Thomas Ursetti, 66, either.

"It's really his friendship and charisma that draws people in," said Ursetti, who served on the USS Forrest Sherman, a Navy destroyer, amid the latter years of the Vietnam War.

He and Barr helped out at the poppy stand last week, relieving Van Der Wall of the duty so that he could be home with his wife, Jo-Ann, who has cancer and emphysema.

Van Der Wall left the job at the recycling yard at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to his wife's poor health, he said, he feared close contact with people. By the end of 2020, the local post had 46 members. The tally now stands at 45, according to figures kept by the state headquarters of the American Legion in Trenton.

There are about 14,000 veterans eligible to join posts of the American Legion in Passaic County, Van Der Wall said, yet membership is less than 900. It costs $30 per year to be a member.

It has been difficult to engage veterans of the Gulf War era, Van Der Wall said.

That is problematic, because, at 41%, they account for the largest share of U.S. veterans, according to Pew Research Center . By 2046, it is estimated, they will make up 61% of the population of veterans.

"You can't seem to attract these people," Van Der Wall said. "It's like trying to attract me in the '70s and '80s. You just didn't bother — it wasn't in your mindset."

Van Der Wall's recruitment drive drew the attention of American Legion posts throughout the county; as a result, he was tapped to be commander of the countywide post, as well. He said his goal is to try to bring on younger veterans.

"We're not going to last forever," Van Der Wall said. "I can't let this post die. I just can't let that happen."

Van Der Wall will ride on a float in the Memorial Day parade in Clifton, which is stepping off at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Allwood Road and Clifton Avenue.

Philip DeVencentis is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

