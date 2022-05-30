ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets sweep the Phillies behind Nick Plummer's breakthrough, Eduardo Escobar's heroics

By Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

NEW YORK – Behind the walk-off came a little wisdom.

It was the bottom of the tenth and Eduardo Escobar stepped up to the plate with a tried and true pep talk. An intentional walk to Pete Alonso gave the Mets' third baseman a chance to erase a hitless night.

"One swing can change everything," Escobar said. "One swing can make my day."

Indeed, it can.

Escobar laced a double to right to lift the Mets to a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night at Citi Field. Yet none of it would have been possible if not for an unlikely hero earlier on.

Recent call-up Nick Plummer tied the game in the ninth with a solo shot into the second deck in right. The rookie outfielder became the first Met to collect his first major league hit on a homer since Jeremy Hefner did exactly 10 years ago. The 25-yer-old said he'll probably give the ball to his parents after trading a signed, game-used bat to the fan who retrieved it.

"It's been cool to be able to get in there, play behind the guys and ultimately come up with the win," Plummer said. "Pretty surreal. Really no words."

The NL East-leading Mets (32-17) not only picked up their first sweep of the year, but moved to 15 games over .500 for the first time all year. They've walked off three times this year and won all four games decided in extras.

The comeback bailed out Adam Ottavino, who gave up a go-ahead, three-run home run to Nick Castellanos in the eighth.

"It's just the mentality that we have," starter Chris Bassitt said. "It happens because we believe in it. You get us down a little bit, but we're not going to quit. You have to get 27 outs or more versus us and it's hard to do."

Bassitt bounced back from his worst start of the season by scattering two hits and one run over six solid innings. The Mets' right-hander pinned the turnaround on his work this week with Hefner on mechanics and how to attack lefties.

"I really want to eat more innings than six innings," Bassitt said. "I have to be more efficient."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wV0M0_0fuaOJ9T00

Comedy of errors

The Mets scored three runs in the first inning by taking advantage of the maligned Phillies defense.

The backbreaker came with runners on the corners, when everyone reached base on a potential double play ball.

An errant throw by Rhys Hoskins pulled Johan Camargo off the bag at second and the shortstop's throw home sailed wide after a double clutch. That put ex-Met Zack Wheeler in a tough spot with the heart of the order due up.

Alonso loaded the bases with a single and Escobar (fielder's choice) and Mark Canha (grounder) both followed with run-scoring outs.

Blunders have become all-too-common for the Phillies – who rank last in the majors in defensive runs saved – and this one taxed their right-hander.

Wheeler retired nine of the next 10 Mets, but a 32-pitch first inning cost him a chance to go deeper in the game.

On the mend

Mets' reliever Drew Smith left the game in the seventh inning with a dislocated right pinky finger. Smith tried to field a comebacker from J.T. Realmuto, but the ball bounced off his bare hand and into center.

X-rays came back negative for a fracture, so the Mets are listing Smith as day-to-day. Smith was encouraged by the lack of swelling after a team doctor popped his finger into place.

"I honestly thought it was broken on the mound just by the way it looked," Smith said. "I dodged a bullet. I'll probably get some more testing done tomorrow."

Smith has been one of the most reliable arms out of the pen after starting the year with 13 1/3 scoreless innings.

Leading the way

Luis Guillorme hasn't skipped a beat after taking over for Brandon Nimmo (sprained right wrist) as the Mets' tablesetter.

Guillorme singled, doubled and scored the first run of the night on Sunday while raising his battle average to .355.

The second baseman is now 5-for-8 in two games since taking over in the leadoff spot.

"I think Luis has always been capable of this," manager Buck Showalter said. "I think Luis is in a good place."

When Showalter took over as manager, he felt like it was important to learn about his roster without developing too many preconceived notions. Showalter wanted his players to feel like they had a fresh start with a new regime.

"It's easy in today's game to stamp guys as this is who they are or what they are," Showalter said before the game. "We're wrong a lot. Everything changes. At his age around 26, 27, 28, 29 you have to be careful with saying that this is what they're always going to be."

Sean Farrell is a high school sports reporter for NorthJersey.com. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis from our Varsity Aces team, subscribe today. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter and download our app .

Email: farrells@northjersey.com

Twitter: @seanfarrell92

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mets sweep the Phillies behind Nick Plummer's breakthrough, Eduardo Escobar's heroics

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

New York Mets Third Baseman Eduardo Escobar Records Much-Needed Walk-Off Hit

Although this New York Mets third baseman has endured a prolonged rough path offensively to begin his first season in Queens, he delivered when his team needed him the most on Sunday Night Baseball. In the bottom of the 10th, the Mets' red-hot first baseman Pete Alonso was walked for...
numberfire.com

Mets' Nick Plummer riding pine Tuesday

New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Plummer homered in each of his first two starts in the majors, but the Mets are holding the lefty hitter out of Tuesday's lineup versus the Nationals' southpaw. Jeff McNeil is moving to left field in place of Plummer and hitting sixth while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
ClutchPoints

Mets make intriguing trade with Reds amid string of injuries

The New York Mets are hellbent on bringing a World Series to Queens this year, and that means fielding the best team possible at all times. In order to ensure the Mets stay at the top of their game throughout the 162-game season, owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler are always looking for ways to improve the team. They did just that on Sunday, acquiring veteran infielder JT Riddle from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for cash considerations, according to Anthony DiComo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
thecomeback.com

Mets fan makes dangerous catch of the year on home run

A New York Mets fan made a catch that can simultaneously be described as fantastic and terrifying all in one. In the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals, New York’s Starling Marte launched a home run to straightaway centerfield, landing on the black hitter’s backdrop at Citi Field. After it landed, the ball bounced toward the fans. One reached over and grabbed the ball — while holding his child.
MLB
FOX Sports

Gonzalez leads Giants against the Phillies after 4-hit game

LINE: Phillies -122, Giants +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Luis Gonzalez had four hits on Tuesday in a 7-4 win over the Phillies. Philadelphia has a 21-29 record overall and an 11-15 record in home games. Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jeremy Hefner
Person
Johan Camargo
Person
Nick Plummer
Person
Buck Showalter
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy