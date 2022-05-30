ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rock, NJ

VOTE for the North Jersey Lacrosse Player of the Week for May 22-28

By Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago

With another action-packed week of the high school lacrosse season behind us, it's time to look back on the best performances and pick the best one .

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Player of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Josh Bosin

Glen Rock senior attacker

Bosin sent Glen Rock back to the North Group 1 final with four goals and three assists (both matching career highs) on Wednesday against Ramsey. He finished with 12 goals in four state tournament games this season.

Koleton Marquis

Don Bosco senior attacker

Marquis became the first Ironman to score 100 points in a season after chipping in three goals and six assists in a quarterfinal win over CBA. He ended the season with 104 points, the most by a Gibbs Division player in seven years.

Lindsey Devir

Ridgewood senior midfielder

Devir topped Kelci Smesko's school record for goals in a season and became the first Maroon to score 100 times in one year. She picked up 15 goals in back-to-back state tournament wins last week, giving her 101 goals on the spring.

Ava Kearl

Northern Highlands junior midfielder

Kearl sparked the Highlanders' six-goal comeback against Scotch Plains-Fanwood by winning nine draws, including one in the final minute that set up the go-ahead goal. In two games last week, she totaled six goals, seven assists and four ground balls.

Isabella Pedone

Saddle River Day freshman midfielder

Pedone has been one of the top newcomers in North Jersey with team-highs of 54 goals and 76 points. Some of her best work has come in the postseason with 13 goals and five assists in the Rebels' two wins last week.

