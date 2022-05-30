ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

President Biden suggests razing Texas elementary school where 21 people were killed, state senator says

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njHLP_0fuaJQBx00

President Biden told a local lawmaker while visiting Uvalde on Sunday that the federal government may provide resources to raze Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed earlier this week.

“He said, ‘I’m not going away. I’m going to bring you resources. We’re going to look to raze that school, build a new one,'” state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, told KSAT.

“I can’t tell you how many little children that I’ve talked to that don’t want to go into that building. They’re just traumatized. They’re just destroyed.”

Other sites of mass shootings have been demolished in recent years.

Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman shot and killed 26 people in 2012, was torn down and replaced by a new $50 million school on the same property in Newtown, Connecticut.

School officials in Colorado were considering razing Columbine High School in 2019 due to a “morbid fascination” surrounding the building where 13 people were murdered in 1999, but they ultimately decided not to tear it down.

The congregation at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, which is about 110 miles east of Uvalde, voted last year to tear down the old church where a gunman opened fire in 2017, killing 26 people, according to KENS.

Biden also told Gutierrez that he’s committed to bringing mental health resources to the community in the wake of this week’s shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dc21_0fuaJQBx00
U.S. president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit and lay a flower bouquet at a cross memorial in front of Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.
ZUMAPRESS.com

“This is a community that is going to need therapy. There is one psychiatrist in Uvalde, very few mental health therapists. We’re going to change that. It is a must,” Gutierrez told KSAT .

The president visited a memorial outside of Robb Elementary School on Sunday before attending mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church then meeting with victims’ families and first responders.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutherland Springs, TX
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Elections
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Local
Texas Elections
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy