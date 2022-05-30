ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

At least 14 dead after plane crashes in Nepal mountains

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wreckage of a plane lost in Nepal's mountains was found Monday scattered on a mountainside and 14 of the 22 people on board were confirmed dead, the army said. Rescuers recovered 14 bodies from the crash site, said Teknath Sitaula of Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu. There was no word...

Daily Mail

PICTURED: Air traffic controller, 36, dies and five battle their injuries after small plane smashes into a BRIDGE in Miami and bursts into flames in horror crash that wiped out a minivan

A Miami air traffic controller was killed when a small plane he was on crashed into a car on a bridge and burst into flames. Authorities say Narciso Torres, 36, died when the single-engine Cessna 172 he was on lost engine power and crashed, hitting a minivan with three people inside at around 1pm on Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Man Charged After Boat Crash Leaves 5 Dead

A Georgia man has been charged with boating under the influence after a fatal accident left five people dead Saturday morning. Authorities say the boats were traveling in opposite directions on the Wilmington River when they collided. Savannah resident Mark Christopher Stegall, 45, has been arrested, local CBS affiliate WTOC reports, as Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources and Chatham County Marine Patrol lead the investigation. Authorities have identified the victims, which include four members of the same family: Calvary Day School faculty member Christopher David Leffler, 51; his wife Lori Lynn Leffler, 50; their sons Zachary, 23, and Nathan Leffler, 17; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37. It’s not yet clear whether Stegall caused the crash, local ABC affiliate WJCL reports.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Police snipers surround alligator-infested Florida pond after deadly car crash

One person has died after a car carrying two people crashed into a retention pond, prompting a daring underwater rescue from first responders as police stood watch with long guns onshore looking out for alligators. The crash took place in Florida on Friday when a blue Toyota minivan was moving south on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said that shortly before 12pm the vehicle was exiting to head west when the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning right on the exit ramp. The car flipped over before entering the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Star's Fatal Car Crash Lands Them in Hospital

One of the members of the Alaskan Bush People family found themselves in incredibly serious territory recently. The Sun reports that Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown, longtime favorite from the Discovery series, was hospitalized after involvement in a car crash. The publication added that the accident left one woman dead. The...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

9 Suspects Arrested After Plane Crash Photos Sent to Passengers on Departing Flight Cause Panic

Nine suspects were arrested at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport after passengers were sent graphic photos of plane crashes when they boarded the flight. As the Guardian reported, authorities believe the individuals arrested were responsible for sending the photos to other passengers on the taxiing airplane on Tuesday using the iPhone AirDrop function. When people received the images, there was a panic that caused the pilot to return to the gate. The plane was gearing up for takeoff for Istanbul, Turkey when the incident happened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man and dog on lifelong dream drive from Brazil to Alaska die in crash two days from finish line

A social media influencer and his dog were just two days away from completing a lifelong dream drive to Alaska from Brazil when they died in a car collision.Jesse Koz, a 29-year-old Brazilian national, and his golden retriever Shurastey died instantly on Monday after his 1978 Volkswagen Beetle entered into a head-on crash with a Ford Escape near Selma, Oregon.The driver of the Ford Escape, identified as 62-year-old Eileen Huss, was taken to hospital with injuries, while a toddler in the back of the vehicle was uninjured.Koz had travelled 52,000 miles and across 17 countries in his car with...
SELMA, OR
CBS Miami

Body Of Woman Missing After Boat Capsized Was Found Near Mule Key

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a woman who had been reported missing was found near Mule Key. Jewel Hammond, 28, was reported missing to Coast Guard Sector Key West on Wednesday, after the dinghy she and another person were in capsized the night before. A search was conducted and on Friday a good Samaritan spotted a body about 200 yards east of Mule Key. The body was confirmed to be that of Hammond. “On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to Jewel’s family and loved ones,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, commanding officer, Sector Key West.
MIAMI, FL
The Guardian

Canada plane crash mystery deepens with two murder suspects among dead

A plane crash in the rugged hinterlands of Canada during seemingly calm weather has prompted a federal investigation into what could have brought down the small aircraft. But revelations that two of the passengers were fleeing murder and conspiracy charges and had links to organized crime have only deepened the mystery over the doomed flight.
ACCIDENTS
