ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wind Advisory issued for Labette, Neosho by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-30 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 20:19:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Woodson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Humboldt, Oswego, Yates Center, Erie, Altamont, Howard, St. Paul, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Altoona and Mound Valley.
WOODSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 12:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Allen FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Humboldt, Oswego, Yates Center, Erie, Altamont, Howard, St. Paul, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Altoona and Mound Valley.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 11:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Montgomery FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Humboldt, Oswego, Yates Center, Erie, Altamont, Howard, St. Paul, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Altoona and Mound Valley.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cowley, Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cowley; Harper; Sumner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL KANSAS COWLEY HARPER SUMNER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTHONY, ARKANSAS CITY, ATTICA, HARPER, WELLINGTON, AND WINFIELD.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Weather#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Lyon; Osage FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of east central Kansas, including the following counties, Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon and Osage. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and storms this afternoon and evening could lead to additional rises on area creeks and rivers. Up to 1 inch of additional rainfall is possible through this evening.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Elk, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 15:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Elk; Labette FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Humboldt, Oswego, Yates Center, Erie, Altamont, Howard, St. Paul, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Altoona and Mound Valley.
ELK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COWLEY COUNTY At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dexter, or 11 miles southeast of Winfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation, and many reports of a rotating wall cloud from chasers. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dexter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 09:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Neosho FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Humboldt, Oswego, Yates Center, Erie, Altamont, Howard, St. Paul, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Altoona and Mound Valley.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 12:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bourbon FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by runoff from excessive rainfall is occurring along the upper Marmaton River and its tributaries. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kansas, including the following county, Bourbon. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1224 PM CDT, flooding was occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain fell earlier today. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Uniontown, Redfield, Marmaton and Petersburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lyon A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Neosho River Near Neosho Rapids The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/.
LYON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 17:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:56:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Linn; Miami FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Linn KS and Miami. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Bates, Cass, Henry, Johnson MO and Pettis. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional showers through the afternoon may cause additional rises on area streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LINN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bates, Cass, Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 10:26:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry; Johnson; Pettis FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Linn KS and Miami. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Bates, Cass, Henry, Johnson MO and Pettis. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional showers through the afternoon may cause additional rises on area streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Atchison, Brown, Butler, Chase, Clay, Coffey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Atchison; Brown; Butler; Chase; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Doniphan; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Harper; Harvey; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Kingman; Leavenworth; Lyon; Marion; Marshall; McPherson; Miami; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Reno; Riley; Sedgwick; Shawnee; Sumner; Wabaunsee; Wyandotte TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ATCHISON BROWN BUTLER CHASE CLAY COFFEY DICKINSON DONIPHAN DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GEARY HARPER HARVEY JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON KINGMAN LEAVENWORTH LYON MARION MARSHALL MCPHERSON MIAMI MORRIS NEMAHA OSAGE POTTAWATOMIE RENO RILEY SEDGWICK SHAWNEE SUMNER WABAUNSEE WYANDOTTE

Comments / 0

Community Policy