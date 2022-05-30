ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressure on HPD to fill shifts led to lax overtime practices, former deputy chief says

By Annalisa Burgos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former deputy chief of the Honolulu Police Department says red flags were ignored about lax overtime policies, and a directive to fill empty shifts meant breaking the rules. “There were prior warnings that this was going to happen, that guys would take advantage, that there...

KHON2

Sacred Falls swing removed as statement to trespassers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a 1999 rockfall that killed eight victims, the Sacred Falls State Park was and has been closed for more than two decades but officials reported that that hasn’t stopped trespassers. The Department of Land and Natural Resources stated that people regularly trespassing into the area is fueled by social and travel […]
Hawaii teen arrested after road rage incident involving suspected ‘ghost gun’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating after a Waianae High School student allegedly pulled a suspected “ghost gun” on several other teens during a road rage incident. HPD confirms the suspect was arrested and then later released from jail, pending an investigation. The incident happened about midnight Tuesday...
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Feds investigating Puna explosion that killed a man

Police and federal authorities are investigating an explosion that killed a man early Saturday morning in the Fern Forest subdivision of Puna. According to police, officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Ala Naulani Road on a report of an explosion. Responding police and Hawaii Fire...
KITV.com

Arrest made in connection with deadly Kaaawa moped crash

KAAAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the deadly moped crash in Kaaawa over the weekend. Honolulu police officials said the man turned himself in at the Pearl City Police Station on Monday. He was later arrested on a complaint of causing a collision involving a death or serious bodily injury.
TheDailyBeast

Soldiers Shoot and Mutilate Multiple Cats at Hawaii Military Base

A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen Tyson, the founder of the Oahu animal rescue group KAT Charities said that the organization has seen multiple cats with dart wounds, including two that were found mutilated on the base. According to Tyson, the animals had their stomachs cut open, with intestines falling out of the wounds. “While extremely graphic, we believe that it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated,” said Tyson, who also noted that “It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that an investigation is underway.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Police Patrol: Riding With HPD In Downtown Honolulu Underscores Staffing Needs

On a Sunday evening in Honolulu’s busiest police district, Officer Tyiler Montgomery left HPD headquarters on a shift that would be like none that came before it. That’s one reason he was drawn to the job, the 24-year-old Montgomery says, along with the opportunity to make a difference in the community. No shifts are ever alike, no work day is ever the same, even though he works the same area every shift.
KITV.com

Offensive license plate still on the road one year later

HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's an incendiary message that first caught drivers' attention almost a year ago: a vanity license plate with an expletive-laced message "FCK BLM", or Black Lives Matter. The license plate was first spotted in August 2021, and the City and County of Hawaii told us that the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD, federal firefighters battling house fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are battling a structure fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Wednesday morning, officials said. The blaze broke out in a military housing area called “Little Makalapa” near Radford Drive and Kamehameha Highway. The Honolulu Fire Department said a two-story residential structure is involved.
KITV.com

Former UH Women's Volleyball player arrested for DUI

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Former UH Women's Volleyball player Kirsten Carlson Sibley was arrested Monday morning for driving under the influence. Honolulu Police reported that Sibley, 24, was arrested around 3:50 a.m. on May 30 for a DUI at 5156 Kalanianaole Highway, around the Aina Haina area in Honolulu. Sibley is...
