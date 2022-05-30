Pressure on HPD to fill shifts led to lax overtime practices, former deputy chief says
By Annalisa Burgos
hawaiinewsnow.com
4 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former deputy chief of the Honolulu Police Department says red flags were ignored about lax overtime policies, and a directive to fill empty shifts meant breaking the rules. “There were prior warnings that this was going to happen, that guys would take advantage, that there...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It could be weeks before Arthur “Joe” Logan is sworn in as Honolulu’s next police chief. That’s because he is not currently an HPD officer. Logan is the first outsider to be chief since 1932. Every chief in the 90 years since then came from inside.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu man is facing a felony habitual property crime charge following two thefts from a Kailua gas station, according to the County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. The alleged thefts occurred on May 31 at a Texaco in Kailua. In addition to those alleged crimes, the suspect,...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a 1999 rockfall that killed eight victims, the Sacred Falls State Park was and has been closed for more than two decades but officials reported that that hasn’t stopped trespassers. The Department of Land and Natural Resources stated that people regularly trespassing into the area is fueled by social and travel […]
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men accused of trying to break into a school Tuesday morning remain behind bars. Witnesses say one of the suspects slammed into a police cruiser with a truck as he tried to flee the scene. It happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported seeing two men...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating after a Waianae High School student allegedly pulled a suspected “ghost gun” on several other teens during a road rage incident. HPD confirms the suspect was arrested and then later released from jail, pending an investigation. The incident happened about midnight Tuesday...
Police and federal authorities are investigating an explosion that killed a man early Saturday morning in the Fern Forest subdivision of Puna. According to police, officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Ala Naulani Road on a report of an explosion. Responding police and Hawaii Fire...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A moped rider has died three days after being hit by a car in the McCully-Moiliili area, Honolulu Police confirmed. It is the third serious crash involving a moped in less than a week and the second deadly crash over the same period. The incident happened Sunday...
KAAAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the deadly moped crash in Kaaawa over the weekend. Honolulu police officials said the man turned himself in at the Pearl City Police Station on Monday. He was later arrested on a complaint of causing a collision involving a death or serious bodily injury.
A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen Tyson, the founder of the Oahu animal rescue group KAT Charities said that the organization has seen multiple cats with dart wounds, including two that were found mutilated on the base. According to Tyson, the animals had their stomachs cut open, with intestines falling out of the wounds. “While extremely graphic, we believe that it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated,” said Tyson, who also noted that “It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that an investigation is underway.
What the Tech: Here's why you may need to update your device ASAP. If you use a smartphone or a computer there are critical updates for just about everything you do, and every program you use. One leaf at a time: Volunteers weave ‘Lei of Aloha’ for victims of Texas...
On a Sunday evening in Honolulu’s busiest police district, Officer Tyiler Montgomery left HPD headquarters on a shift that would be like none that came before it. That’s one reason he was drawn to the job, the 24-year-old Montgomery says, along with the opportunity to make a difference in the community. No shifts are ever alike, no work day is ever the same, even though he works the same area every shift.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A patient who escaped from a psychiatric facility in Ewa Beach earlier in May was found in the Ala Moana area after being on the run for a week, Honolulu Police (HPD) officials said. The patient, 27-year-old Cordell Studley, went missing from Kahi Mohala -- located at...
HONOLULU — Fourteen local students filed a lawsuit Wednesday, alleging the state is violating the state constitution by operating a transportation system that harms the climate and infringes upon the plaintiffs' right to a clean and healthy environment. The students aged 9 through 18 said in their lawsuit that...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Advocates in Hawaii say stopping gun violence isn’t just about passing strict laws. They’re calling for greater education, more mental health supports and other efforts to keep people safe. “In the last couple years, gun sales have risen in Hawaii. We’re seeing a lot of...
HONOLULU (KITV4) – An unprecedented fine and several other penalties were approved by the State Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) on Thursday to a boat owner who was allowing the boat's co-owner, her husband and child, to live on a boat in the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor without the required permit.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's an incendiary message that first caught drivers' attention almost a year ago: a vanity license plate with an expletive-laced message "FCK BLM", or Black Lives Matter. The license plate was first spotted in August 2021, and the City and County of Hawaii told us that the...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are battling a structure fire near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Wednesday morning, officials said. The blaze broke out in a military housing area called “Little Makalapa” near Radford Drive and Kamehameha Highway. The Honolulu Fire Department said a two-story residential structure is involved.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Army is alerting residents near Schofield Barracks of potential noise disturbances during military training in June. Officials said military units are scheduled to conduct essential training activities that may be heard by surrounding communities. If loud noises are heard, the Army said there is no immediate danger.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources is giving a North Shore homeowner more time to fight a $92,000 fine. In April, Todd Dunphy racked up violations when he used an excavator to build a sand berm behind his Rocky Point house without first getting permits, said officials.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Former UH Women's Volleyball player Kirsten Carlson Sibley was arrested Monday morning for driving under the influence. Honolulu Police reported that Sibley, 24, was arrested around 3:50 a.m. on May 30 for a DUI at 5156 Kalanianaole Highway, around the Aina Haina area in Honolulu. Sibley is...
