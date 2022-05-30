ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Chemical Peel Victim Gets Laser Treatments for Discoloration

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TikToker who claims he received the chemical peel from hell -- which left his skin badly disfigured -- is finally finding some relief after undergoing laser treatments to correct the discoloration. Neyo White flew to L.A. in March, to...

premeditation
1d ago

He looks wonder, and handsome and happy. A few posts here are so cruel and uncaring that I am appalled at the insensitivity and evil that resides in the posters.

Liberty
1d ago

OMGoodness, so happy that you found a treatment and good Doctor that works for you. You look great and it will continue to improve.

