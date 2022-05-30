ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Rutland woman drove with BAC 5 times limit

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Sunday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Glen Lake Road and State Route 9 in Queensbury after hearing of a car driving all over the road with a child inside. When Sheriff’s Deputies first drove into the area, they saw a 2014 Subaru Forester driving on Glen Lake Road that was allegedly swerving all over the place.

The Subaru was being driven by Astrid M. Blake, 41, of Rutland. Blake was arrested and charged with Aggravated DWI. Leandra’s law also came into play, because Blake had her 12-year-old son in the car.

After her arrest, Blake submitted a breath sample and failed with a .41 of 1% Blood Alcohol Content (BAC), according to police. She was released to appear at a later date.

Comments / 5

Dianne Currie
2d ago

Exactly! So she can go get back in a car and drive down a road and kill a whole family head on. The police are opening themselves up with a huge liability. They should lock her up for at least 24 hours, have a come to Jesus meeting with her and suspend her license until her court date! She is impaired and with a blood alcohol that high she should be put in the hospital as she could easily vomit and choke to death. Unbelievable!

Reply(1)
5
Becky
1d ago

I listened to this on the scanner. There were multiple people that called in on this woman. I’m just glad so many people did call in!

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bac#Rutland#Queensbury#State Route 9#Sheriff#Aggravated Dwi#Abc
