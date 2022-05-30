ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I made these little feet': Kylie Jenner gushes over adorable snap of daughter Stormi and her son who she is yet to reveal a name for

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com, Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Kylie Jenner shared a rare glimpse of her two kids on her social media over the weekend.

The makeup mogul, 24, took to her Instagram Stories to post an adorable photo of her daughter Stormi's feet alongside those of her baby brother.

Kylie, who welcomed her second child with rap star Travis Scott, 31, just one day after Stormi turned four, proudly wrote over the picture: 'I made these little feet.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WlUO_0fuaAypU00
'I made these little feet': Kylie Jenner shared a rare glimpse of her daughter Stormi and her baby brother on her social media over the weekend, posting an adorable photo of their feet

In the adorable snap, Stormi can be seen wearing pink leggings, while her baby brother rocked a pair of grey ones.

Less than a week after welcoming her second child, Kylie revealed that her son's name was Wolf Webster, however the couple have since change their minds.

'We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,' the Kardashians star explained in an April interview with Extra.

'So, yeah, we’re just not ready to share a new name yet,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBGTO_0fuaAypU00
Cute family: The star, 24, welcomed her second child with rap star Travis Scott, 31, in February, just one day after Stormi turned four; Pictured at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15

Kylie and Travis were recently spotted at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with Stormi, where Scott gave his first TV performance since his deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy that left ten people dead in November last year.

The social media star recently delighted her fans on her main page with a dazzling behind-the-scenes group shot from her older half-sister Kourtney Kardashian's, 43, Italian wedding.

Kylie and her elder sister Kendall Jenner, 26, playfully pulled exaggerated pouts with the bride - who received a sweet hug from her niece Stormi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TUgQ_0fuaAypU00
Memories: Kylie delighted her fans with a behind-the-scenes family group shot from her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding, featuring Stormi, Kourtney, and Kendall

Last month after the Grammy Awards, Kourtney enjoyed a drunken Las Vegas wedding with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, complete with an Elvis impersonator.

However because they had failed to bring the requisite marriage license, the Vegas ceremony was not legally binding, so a redo was in order.

Kourtney and Travis secured their civil marriage in Santa Barbara and then last weekend had a lavish but intimate wedding at historic Castello Brown in Portofino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5ltR_0fuaAypU00
Sizzling sensation: Jenner turned up the glam factor in a sizzling new album she treated her 341 million Instagram followers to over the weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwgA4_0fuaAypU00
Looking fab: She sharpened her unmistakable features with her own Kylie Cosmetics product, including evocative blue eye shadow

Earlier on Sunday Jenner turned up the glam factor in a sizzling new album that offered her fans a few glimpses to her 'shoot dayz' in aid of her international Kylie Cosmetics empire.

In one sultry snapshot, the busty bombshell encased her world-famous curves in a see-through mesh nude blouse.

She sharpened her unmistakable features with her own Kylie Cosmetics product, including evocative blue eye shadow.

Sweeping her signature black hair up into a fashionably messy updo, she lent the look a trace of added glitz with a pair of shimmering earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXObt_0fuaAypU00
Aglow: Sweeping her signature black hair up into a fashionably messy updo, she lent the look a trace of added glitz with a pair of shimmering earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A91Zi_0fuaAypU00
Swanking about: Kylie, who gave birth to her first son and second child less than four months ago, also put already enviably taut midriff on display in a crop top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3na15E_0fuaAypU00
When you got it: She selected a little white peekaboo number that also hinted at her cleavage as she posed up a storm for the shutterbugs, pulling her best supermodel stare

Kylie, who gave birth to her first son and second child less than four months ago, also put already enviably taut midriff on display in a crop top.

She selected a little white peekaboo number that also hinted at her cleavage as she posed up a storm for the shutterbugs, pulling her best supermodel stare.

Taking the show to her Insta Stories, she included a snatches of footage of herself in the crop top while obscured by the seductively dim lighting.

Over the course of her Insta Stories, she also allowed her worldwide fanbase to get a fuller look at the sheer nude sleeveless top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THLYJ_0fuaAypU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKp3L_0fuaAypU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErpTb_0fuaAypU00
Throwback: Earlier in the day the beauty mogul took to Instagram with a sultry throwback photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQ06m_0fuaAypU00
Remember when: In a bout of nostalgia Kylie also posted more 'throwback' shots 'to these rings i wore everyday' - which featured metallic skulls

In a bout of nostalgia Kylie also posted several 'throwback' shots 'to these rings i wore everyday' - which featured metallic skulls.

'I still have all my skull rings, but look how dark they are now,' she said, showing off their current state. 'How do I get this back to its original color?'

Kylie then posted a video of the cleaning process, which included a bubbling container of liquid that Stormi warned would 'overflow, Mommy!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVpVR_0fuaAypU00
'How do I get this back to its original color?': 'I still have all my skull rings, but look how dark they are now,' she said, showing off their current state

