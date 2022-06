Steven Wade Miller decided recently to skip a resentencing hearing before a Columbia County jury, and to accept a recommended sentence for a 1994 homicide in El Dorado. Miller was one of four people who committed capital crimes in South Arkansas’ 13th Judicial District that were given resentencing hearings. All four originally received life-without-parole terms. But, a series of court rulings determined that they were since they were juveniles when the crimes were committed, sentences that didn’t provide a possibility of parole were not appropriate.

