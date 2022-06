The White Sox started their Tuesday with the news that Tim Anderson was headed to the 10-Day IL. While Tony La Russa said the outcome could’ve been worse, it still left the offense without its top performer, and the team without its vocal leader. The feeling heading into the game was, if the Sox were to start their stretch without Anderson with a win, Giolito would need to spin a gem, and the team would have to execute the details well. But neither of those things happened and the White Sox lost 6-5.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO